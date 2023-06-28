85°F
Fatal crash on US 95 in Nye County under investigation

By David Wilson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 28, 2023 - 9:17 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada State Police were investigating a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County on Tuesday night.

The crash occurred around 6:10 p.m., according to state police traffic logs, and all lanes were closed on U.S. 95 near the scene of the crash. Drivers were being asked to use State Routes 163 and 373 until further notice.

No additional information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

