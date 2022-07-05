Gas prices, inflation keeping Nevadans closer to home this summer

High gas prices and inlfation are keeping Nevadans closer to home this summer, according to a new survey from familydestinationsguide.com that found Silver State drivers are expected to travel just 272 miles this summer – about half the distance they traveled last summer.

(iStock) The average price for gas in Nye County was $5.21 a gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA. High gas prices and inflation are keeping Nevadans closer to home this summer, according to one study.

High gas prices are keeping Nevadans closer to home this summer.

That’s according to a new survey from familydestinationsguide.com that found Silver State drivers are expected to travel just 272 miles this summer – about half the distance they traveled last summer.

The average price for gas in Nye County was $5.21 a gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA. It was 30 cents cheaper than the state average of $5.51 on Tuesday. Neighboring Esmeralda County was paying on average $6.13 on Tuesday.

Gas prices reached a dizzying high earlier this year, with the average cost per gallon skyrocketing just a week before Memorial Day. It’s bad news for families who are planning their yearly road trips, many of whom are already struggling with the effects of soaring inflation.

“It’s a harsh reality that overall travel costs have heightened due to soaring inflation rates and gas costs,” said Rose Ackermann at familydestinationsguide.com, which surveyed more than 3,000 respondents to compile its data.

We asked Pahrump Valley Times Facebook followers about their summer traveling plans. At least one follower said high gas prices would deter them from their annual camping trip this summer. That’s consistent with what three of four respondents said in Family Destination Guide’s survey.

PVT Facebook followers mostly blamed Biden for the rising gas prices and inflation, though at least one follower said pains at the pump would not restrict her summer travel plans – even if it means she has to work more to afford her trips.

“I’m not letting anyone control me. I will continue to travel wherever I want,” she said. “I don’t mind a side hustle in order to continue bringing in the [money].”

But nearly three in four of survey respondents said they’ll be tweaking spending habits while they travel this summer. They said they’re more likely to opt for free activities, such as board games at their hotels, rather than spending money at museums.

Nearly half of respondents said they’re more likely to eat at casual fast-food stops or street vendors when they’re traveling this summer, compared to sit-down restaurants and bars.

“When booking your summer vacation, try to ensure that you take full advantage of specials, discounts and coupons available to maximize your financial ability to spend funds on fun and save money where possible in an already expensive economic climate,” Ackermann said.

For the first time since the pandemic, more travelers said they were worried about high inflation costs and prices than they were about COVID.

Contact editor Brent Schanding at bschanding@pvtimes.com