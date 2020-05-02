67°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Uncategorized

IRS says non-filers with dependents must act by May 5

Staff Report
May 1, 2020 - 9:21 pm
 

The Internal Revenue Service on Friday, April 24 issued a special alert for Supplemental Security Income and Department of Veterans Affairs beneficiaries to act by May 5 if they didn’t file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 and have dependents so they can quickly receive the full amount of their Economic Impact Payment.

Their $1,200 payments will be issued soon and, in order to add the $500 per eligible child amount to these payments, the IRS needs the dependent information before the payments are issued. Otherwise, their payment at this time will be $1,200 and, by law, the additional $500 per eligible child amount will be paid in association with a return filing for tax year 2020.

“We want to ‘Plus $500’ these groups so they can get their maximum Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 and their $500 for each eligible child as quickly as possible,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. “They’ll get $1,200 automatically, but they need to act quickly and use the Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov to get the extra $500 per child added to their payment. Everyone should share this information widely and help others with the Plus $500 Push, so that more Americans get more money as fast as possible.”

Following extensive work by the IRS and partner government agencies, $1,200 automatic payments will be starting soon for those receiving Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits, Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income and VA Compensation and Pension beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the past two years. No action is needed by these groups; they will receive their $1,200 payment automatically.

VA and SSI recipients who have a qualifying child and didn’t file a 2018 or 2019 tax return have a limited window to register to have $500 per eligible child added automatically to their soon-to-be-received $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.

A quick trip to a special Non-Filers tool on IRS.gov by May 5 for these groups could help put all of their eligible Economic Income Payment into a single payment. The Non-Filers tool is available in English and Spanish.

To help spread the word to recipients with children about this special “Plus $500 Push,” the IRS has additional material available on a special partners page that can be shared with friends, family members and community groups.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to ...
Gov. Sisolak eases restrictions on some Nevada businesses
Staff Report

Beginning Friday, May 1, Nevadans will again be able to play golf, patronize all retail businesses and undergo medical procedures unrelated to the COVID-19 outbreak as Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that, while he is extending his Stay at Home order through May 15, some of the restrictions of his previous order that expires Friday, May 1 will be relaxed.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A screen shot taken of the Nevada unemployment website on ...
DETR announces successful update of unemployment site
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Monday a successful weekend update of its unemployment insurance website at ui.nv.gov. The agency also added and launched a performance feature on April 18 that affords filers another option to reset their online password 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Pool Gov. Steve Sisolak is asking President Donald Trump ...
Federal government approves disaster aid for state
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday that his request for a Major Disaster Declaration for Nevada in response to the COVID-19 outbreak has been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump GriefShare founder Pete Giordano is shown attending ...
Pahrump GriefShare going to online meetings in face of Coronavirus
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the novel coronavirus pandemic spreading all across the globe, the world is in a state of continual flux and change but one thing that does not change is the harsh reality that people pass away and those left behind must deal with the pain of losing a loved one.

 
Nevada town embraces environmental group who bought ranch
By Henry Brean Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nature Conservancy closed on its latest acquisition Wednesday: a working, 900-acre cattle ranch at the headwaters of the Amargosa River that could one day become a living laboratory for the coexistence of conservation and commerce.

Apple Maps error rerouting US 95 drivers to Kyle Canyon Road
By Rio Lacanlale Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Apple Maps is telling drivers a portion of U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas is closed because to construction, even though the highway is open.

Nevada Governor-elect Steve Sisolak gets married
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak married Kathy Ong on Friday at a Las Vegas church, according to a statement.

Nevada gaming win up from surge in baccarat winnings for November
By Todd Prince Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The win advanced to $967 million compared with $909 million in the same month last year, when the impact of the Oct. 1 shooting was being felt, the state’s Gaming Control Board said Wednesday.

Sgt. Downing welcomed home to Tonopah
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Friends, colleagues and others cheered, clapped, while some had tears in their eyes, as Nye County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Duane Downing stepped through an entrance into a meeting space inside the Tonopah Convention Center this month. Downing returned home after spending nearly seven months recovering from critical injuries he’d sustained in the line of duty.