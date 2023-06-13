76°F
Uncategorized

Nye trustees to review sex education curriculum

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
June 13, 2023 - 12:21 pm
 
Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae A question box for students to pose anonymous questions about their health or sex ed in health teacher Liz Whitehead's classroom at Silvestri Junior High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

Nye County school trustees are expected to review the district’s sexual education curriculum at the June 15 meeting in Pahrump, according to the board’s agenda.

State policies outline that each Nevada school district establish an advisory panel comprising parents, a health professional, a teacher, a counselor, a student and a religious leader. The advisory panel largely defines what’s appropriate to teach district local students when it comes to sex, but the panel must offer framework for a course that instructs them about reproduction, HIV and other communicable diseases.

Brittney Varao, director of curriculum and instruction for the district is expected to provide an overview of Nevada’s standards for sexual education on Wednesday night, before trustees consider possible action on the subject.

Under state policies, all students must obtain permission from their parents or guardians before taking a sexual education course. Teachers are limited to teaching the district’s approved curriculum. Parents may review their school’s sex-ed curriculum by contacting the administration at their student’s school.

The school board meeting can be live-streamed on the district’s website beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

