Pro-Trump demonstrators say FBI search of Mar-a-lago home a ‘goverment overreach’

By Bill Newyear Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 16, 2022 - 9:01 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A supporter sporting the face of Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up on the corner of highways 372 and 160 at a rally supporting the former president.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered at the corner of highways 160 and 372 to protest the FBI's recent raid of Mar-a-Lago, Trump's home in Florida.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Trump supporters braved the 104-degree heat to protest the the recent FBI raid and show support for the former president.

Sign-waving supporters of former president Donald Trump demonstrated in Pahrump on Friday to protest the FBI search of his Mar-a-lago property. Around 30 demonstrators braved 104-degree temperatures at the intersection of highways 160 and 372 to show support for Trump.

Clad in red, white and blue, the crowd waved flags and encouraged vehicles to honk their horns in support.

They were protesting the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Palm Beach home, by warrant-bearing FBI agents. The FBI was looking for documents which should not have left the White House when Trump moved out.

“It was blatant overreach by the government,” said demonstrator, Gil Allen, of Pahrump. “That tipped the scales for me.”

The FBI search of former Trump’s Florida home last week found four sets of top-secret documents and seven other sets of classified information, according to a list of items seized in the high-profile raid and unsealed by a federal magistrate judge on Friday. Investigators reportedly took about 20 boxes of items from Mar-a-Lago, including photo binders, information about the president of France and a variety of classified material.

But co-organizer Yolanda Magley said the “raid” on Trump’s property was horrible, so she came out to support him.

“The FBI was out of line to try to hurt the president or any other American for that matter,” Magley said.

Lori Hooker said she also came out on Friday to support Trump and shift the balance of power.

“We need to get rid of the radical left and do what we can to turn this country red,” she said.

Mike Steigman came from Las Vegas to show support for his Pahrump brothers and sisters. A group of four women from Las Vegas saw the demonstration flier on Facebook and also made the trip.

“We need to support Trump,” said Norma Rivera.

Lulu Hernandez agreed.

“Trump is the right man to lead our country and drain the swamp once and for all,” she stated.

Co-organizer Dan Magley wished that there had been a better turnout, but blamed the heat, which hit 104 degrees.

“If we do this again, we’ll do it earlier in the morning,” he said.

Bill Newyear is a freelance writer in Pahrump.

