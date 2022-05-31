77°F
Uncategorized

Southern Nevada home prices up 28% from last year

By Eli Segall Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 31, 2022 - 12:40 pm
 
An aerial view of housing developments east of Boulder Highway on Warm Springs Road on Thursday, November 4, 2021. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
A home is for sale in the Centennial Hills neighborhood on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A home is for sale in the Centennial Hills neighborhood on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern Nevada house prices were up 28.5 percent year-over-year in March, compared to 20.6 percent nationally, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index released Tuesday.

Despite Las Vegas’ rapid price gains, several other cities logged even higher year-over-year growth in home values, including San Diego (29.6 percent), Dallas (30.7 percent) and Phoenix (32.4 percent).

All 20 markets tracked for the report showed double-digit annual price gains. Topping the list was Tampa, Florida, where prices skyrocketed 34.8 percent from a year earlier.

It’s a safe prediction that price growth will begin to slow, but the “timing” of that “is a more difficult call,” said Craig Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones, in a news release.

Home sales continue to climb despite the rising costs of homes on the market.

The median listing price for a home in Parhump on Tuesday was $399,000, according to the real estate site, realtor.com, which recorded 1,454 properties for sale in the local market. The median listing price for a home in Pahrump in June 2021 was $329,450, according to the site.

