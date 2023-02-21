WARNING | Wind gusts could reach up to 70mph, says NWS

Pahrump Valley Times file photo Dust fills the air in the Pahrump Valley on a windy day in December 2019. Gusts of up to 70 mph are predicted here through Wednesday morning.

A high-wind warning for parts of Nye County, as well as Clark and Esmeralda counties will continue through 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The National Weather Service reports winds are expected to gust up to 70 mph and likely will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected, according to NWS officials, and travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Widespread blowing dust will be possible, leading to reduced visibility, according to the NWS.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected along area highways. The strongest gusts are expected to be in areas of higher terrain and winds should peak overnight on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.