List: Nye County elementary school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Jan. 15 – Jan. 19:

BREAKFAST

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — MARTIN LUTHER KING HOLIDAY – NO SCHOOL;

Tuesday —- Cereal, French toast sticks, fresh fruit;

Wednesday —- Cereal, Nutri-Grain bar, fruit cocktail;

Thursday — Cereal, pancake on a stick, fresh fruit;

Friday – Cereal, yogurt, peaches.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – MARTIN LUTHER KING HOLIDAY – NO SCHOOL;

Tuesday – Taco salad, apricots;

Wednesday – Grilled cheese or PB&J sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, pears;

Friday – Sloppy joe, fresh fruit.