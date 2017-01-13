Martin Luther King Jr. Day closings on Monday

Government offices are closed Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The closings include Pahrump, state of Nevada, federal and Nye County government offices, plus schools.

The U.S. Post Offices and the Nevada DMV office in Pahrump will be closed.

The Pahrump Community Library and Senior Center will be closed, as will most banks. The Pahrump Valley Museum is normally closed on Mondays as part of its standard schedule.

Check with individual businesses for any changes in hours.