New editor settling into Pahrump community

As a new resident of Pahrump, I’m feeling more settled as I get used to being editor of the Pahrump Valley Times.

Earlier this week — after 14 days in the community — my smartphone finally said “Pahrump” instead of “Tonopah” when displaying the town, time and temperature on the homescreen.

And speaking of home, I am really looking forward to moving out of my temporary Pahrump quarters and into my new Pahrump residence this weekend.

Living in a temporary situation’s worked out fine, but I seem to be misplacing things. This past Sunday alone, I misplaced the key fob to my car, my reporter’s notebook with contents of several upcoming stories, my smartphone and my wallet (twice).

At various points, I thought all were lost for good. Since I managed to find them, I am relieved to say they were just “misplaced.” I am trying to do better, though I later misplaced the remote for the TV.

When it comes to doing better, I think I could have done a better job of introducing myself in my initial column.

I grew up in suburban Toledo, Ohio, which is about an hour south of Detroit.

Toledo is a Jeep town and where the world-famous Wrangler is made. The Jeep workers are a proud bunch, known for their skill. Toledo also is the hometown of actors Jamie Farr and Katie Holmes, activist Gloria Steinem, the late entertainer Danny Thomas and the Toledo Mud Hens — the top farm team of the Detroit Tigers.

I attended public schools K-12, graduated from the University of Toledo, where I was a double major in communications (print journalism) and political science. I earned my master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University in New York City.

A closer look

On the personal side, I’m divorced about 13 years, remain close to my ex-spouse, don’t have any kids. I have a brother in Texas and a sister in Los Angeles, and I am lucky (knock on wood) to still have both my parents. My dad is 81 and works full-time by choice, including his traditional half-day on Saturdays when he can get a lot done. My mom turns 75 later this year, thanks to my brother. A little more than three years ago, he donated a kidney to our mom, saving her life. So we all have a lot to be thankful for each day.

My favorite color is blue. I like Cadillacs and sunshine but don’t like beer or alcohol. Those beverages just don’t taste very good to me. I’m pretty high-energy (too much Diet Coke?) and describe myself as having grown up on the tennis court as a teen. I’ve also completed seven marathons in my life and completed more than 92 miles (walking at the end) in a national 24-hour championship running race.

Even though I’m from Ohio, my favorite teams all are from Michigan: the Tigers and the Detroit Lions and Red Wings. The University of Michigan is only a 45-minute drive from my family’s home so I’m a big Wolverines fan, especially in football. My allegiances to what some Ohioans call the “state up north” are not unusual for someone from Toledo, which is on the Ohio-Michigan line.

Though Toledo is definitely a great place to grow up, I’ve been working in Nevada as a journalist since 2003. Time really flies. I worked most of that time as a reporter and an editor at the Reno Gazette-Journal. Prior to joining the Pahrump Valley Times’ sister paper in Tonopah in early 2016, I worked on the digital-desk and as the assignment editor at Channel 4/Fox 11 in Reno. It, however, became a bit too sedentary for me, so I jumped at the chance to return to the newspaper industry.

Getting out

In the past 14 months or so, I’ve been able to cover stories all over rural Nevada: Tonopah, Carson City, Gabbs, Silver Peak, Round Mountain, Carvers, Belmont and Goldfield to name just a few. I like getting out.

Since arriving in Pahrump, I’ve helped cover the Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay, the inaugural Caribbean Mardi Gras Carnival/Reggae Festival in Pahrump, a fish fry at the Our Lady of The Valley Catholic Church and a spaghetti dinner at the Moose Lodge where donations from the meal went to the Nye County Search and Rescue team.

I’m proud to be in Pahrump and want to meet as many people as possible while looking for potential story/photo ideas along the way. I hope you will come to know me as someone who really cares about quality local journalism.

As things move forward here at the Pahrump Valley Times, I look forward to sharing your stories with our readers.

Your suggestions for continuing to build the paper are needed, as well. Please write to me at djacobs@pvtimes.com

Share your thoughts on what you like about the paper, where we could do better, items you’d like to see more of and items you wouldn’t mind seeing go away.

Thanks for reading the PVT and have a great week.

Contact editor David Jacobs at djacobs@pvtimes.com On Twitter: @pvtimes