Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of April 10 – April 14:
BREAKFAST
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Cereal, yogurt, pineapple chunks;
Tuesday —- Breakfast bites, cereal, fresh fruit;
Wednesday —- Cereal, Nutri-Grain bar, applesauce cup;
Thursday — Pancakes, cereal, fresh fruit;
Friday – Cereal, cinnamon roll, peaches.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Chicken nuggets, potato wedges, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Taco salad, apricots;
Wednesday – Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Sweet and sour chicken with rice, pears;
Friday – EARLY DISMISSAL – NO LUNCH.