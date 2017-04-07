Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of April 10 – April 14:

BREAKFAST

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Cereal, yogurt, pineapple chunks;

Tuesday —- Breakfast bites, cereal, fresh fruit;

Wednesday —- Cereal, Nutri-Grain bar, applesauce cup;

Thursday — Pancakes, cereal, fresh fruit;

Friday – Cereal, cinnamon roll, peaches.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Chicken nuggets, potato wedges, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Taco salad, apricots;

Wednesday – Salisbury steak with mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Sweet and sour chicken with rice, pears;

Friday – EARLY DISMISSAL – NO LUNCH.