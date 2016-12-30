Pahrump fire department, school district team up to provide coats for kids

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service crews have teamed with the Nye County School District to provide the gift of a warm coat to area students.

Operation Warm: More Than a Coat assists school children living with families that struggle to meet the most basic needs.

The families who received a coat live at or below the federal poverty guidelines, where their children qualify to receive free or reduced-price meals at school.

Justin Snow, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 4068, said a fire engine filled with 10 boxes delivered 60 coats to the Nye County School District southern office this month.

The national IAFF Firefighter program targets impoverished children by providing them with brand new winter coats to help them combat the cold and attend school regularly throughout the winter months.

“This year we provided an assortment of sizes and colors catered towards the elementary-aged students,” Snow said. “As the program grows, our firefighters plan on providing coats to children of all ages throughout the Nye County School District.”

In addition to providing the coats, manufactured for children in a variety of styles and colors, Snow said the department is committed to coats that are made in America.

More than 30,000 of the winter coats are being produced nationwide specifically for the program.

“Each coat has a tag on the outside that says ‘Made in America,’ and inside the coat there’s a special tag that each child can write their name,” he said. “Our goal is to make this an annual event and to increase the amount of American-made coats donated to the school district each year.”

Additionally, Snow said as an IAFF affiliate, the union has always made it a core mission to give back to the community in which they both live and/or work.

“These community outreach efforts show the value IAFF members bring to their communities and promote their efforts to help others beyond their jobs as firefighters and paramedics,” he said. “Pahrump Valley firefighters’ mission is to provide brand new American-made coats to children living in need, positively impacting their school attendance, self-esteem, and overall health and well-being.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes