School Menu • Feb. 27 - March 3

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Feb. 27 – March 3:
BREAKFAST
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Cereal, yogurt, pineapple chunks;
Tuesday —- Breakfast bites, cereal, fresh fruit;
Wednesday —- Cereal, nutrigrain bar, applesauce cup;
Thursday — Pancakes, cereal, fresh fruit;
Friday – Cereal, cinnamon roll, peaches.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Chicken sandwich, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Nachos supreme, refried beans, pears;
Wednesday – Turkey or ham and cheese sandwich, chips, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Orange chicken with rice, applesauce cup;
Friday – Hot dog, cutie pie, fresh fruit.