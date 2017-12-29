Senior menu for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 1 – Jan. 5. Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – CLOSED – HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Tuesday — Eggplant Parmesan, spinach spaghetti, carrot raisin salad, garlic bread, yogurt pie, soup;
Wednesday – Chicken enchilada with cream cheese, broccoli, mandarin oranges, soup;
Thursday — Beef patty on whole wheat bun, tomato/lettuce/onion, baked beans, fruit cup, soup;
Friday – Turkey pot pie, green beans, carrot salad, fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday — CLOSED – HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday — Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Desert View Hospital monthly birthday celebration, Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;
Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippits (knitting and crocheting group) 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.
Amargosa Valley Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 1 – Jan. 5:
One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday — CLOSED – NEW YEAR’S DAY
Tuesday — Meatball sub on whole wheat hoagie roll, split pea soup, cucumbers in sour cream, fresh orange;
Wednesday — Chicken pot pie with peas and carrots, mixed green salad, 7-grain bread, grapes;
Thursday — Ribs, mashed potatoes, baked beans, broccoli, applesauce;
Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, low-sodium bacon, yogurt with fresh fruit, mixed fruit, orange juice.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 1 – Jan. 5:
One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Monday – CLOSED – NEW YEAR’S DAY;
Tuesday – Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, beets in orange sauce, carrot raisin salad, cracked wheat bread, fruited gelatin salad;
Wednesday – Baked stuffed pork chops, baked yams, seasoned peas, garden salad, fruit cocktail;
Thursday – Beef stew, green salad with chick peas, peaches, whole wheat roll, brownie;
Friday – Fish tacos, refried beans, coleslaw, mixed fruit.