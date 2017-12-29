Senior menu for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Jan. 1 – Jan. 5. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – CLOSED – HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Tuesday — Eggplant Parmesan, spinach spaghetti, carrot raisin salad, garlic bread, yogurt pie, soup;

Wednesday – Chicken enchilada with cream cheese, broccoli, mandarin oranges, soup;

Thursday — Beef patty on whole wheat bun, tomato/lettuce/onion, baked beans, fruit cup, soup;

Friday – Turkey pot pie, green beans, carrot salad, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — CLOSED – HAPPY NEW YEAR!

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday — Senior Dimensions, 10 a.m.; Desert View Hospital monthly birthday celebration, Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippits (knitting and crocheting group) 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 1 – Jan. 5:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday — CLOSED – NEW YEAR’S DAY

Tuesday — Meatball sub on whole wheat hoagie roll, split pea soup, cucumbers in sour cream, fresh orange;

Wednesday — Chicken pot pie with peas and carrots, mixed green salad, 7-grain bread, grapes;

Thursday — Ribs, mashed potatoes, baked beans, broccoli, applesauce;

Friday — Biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, low-sodium bacon, yogurt with fresh fruit, mixed fruit, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of Jan. 1 – Jan. 5:

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Monday – CLOSED – NEW YEAR’S DAY;

Tuesday – Baked chicken tenders, French baked potatoes, beets in orange sauce, carrot raisin salad, cracked wheat bread, fruited gelatin salad;

Wednesday – Baked stuffed pork chops, baked yams, seasoned peas, garden salad, fruit cocktail;

Thursday – Beef stew, green salad with chick peas, peaches, whole wheat roll, brownie;

Friday – Fish tacos, refried beans, coleslaw, mixed fruit.