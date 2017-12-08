1 dead in rural Nye County wreck

A special Nevada Highway Patrol team is continuing its investigation into a fatal two-vehicle crash in rural Nye County, a collision that killed a passenger in a Lexus.

The crash occurred about 3 p.m. Nov. 30 at the intersection of Nevada Highway 376 and U.S. Highway 6 near Tonopah.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a gold 1998 Lexus ES was traveling south on Highway 376 approaching the intersection with U.S. 6, Trooper Dan Gordon said in a statement released Tuesday.

“At the same time, a white 2001 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on U.S. 6 approaching the same intersection, having the right of way with no stop sign,” Gordon said.

“For an unknown reason, the driver of the Lexus failed to slow and stop for a posted stop sign and entered the intersection directly in the path of the GMC,” said Gordon, who is with the NHP’s Reno-based Northern Command West.

The driver of the GMC was unable to avoid the collision, causing the front of the GMC to strike the passenger side of the Lexus, Gordon said in his statement.

The right-front passenger in the Lexus died. The Lexus driver was flown to a Las Vegas hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the NHP said. The driver and passenger in the GMC received minor injuries and were treated and released on scene, Gordon said.

No names were released.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked contact Trooper Chris Kelly of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team at 775-687-9600 or ckelly@dps.state.nv.us

Refer to NHP case number 171102983.

