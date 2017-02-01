Schwartz: Claim your child’s Kick Start account now eligible for $200 incentive

Calling all parents of this year’s kindergartners – saving for your child’s future just got easier.

Your young scholar just completed the first half of their year in kindergarten. They’ve gained new friends, some new skills, and have even started saving for college!

That’s right. The Nevada College Kick Start Program establishes college savings account with an initial deposit of $50 for all Nevada kindergartners. The program is administered by the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office and the Board of Trustees of the College Savings Plans of Nevada. The best part is, you don’t even need to establish or activate this account. It’s created automatically through information provided by your child’s school, and IT’S COMPLETELY FREE!

We urge you to join us in saving for your child’s future by opening your college savings account. The first 800 from this year’s kindergarten class who ALSO open up and link a separate 529 account to their College Kick Start account will be eligible for an additional $200 incentive.

Parents, you are encouraged to open an additional 529 college savings account that will link with your kindergartner’s existing College Kick Start account. The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office offers several great 529 college savings options, and opening an account can start with as little as $15. Visit NV529.org to learn about the different 529 programs and how you can start saving today.

To get started: Activate your child’s Kick Start Account online on our participant portal at vistashare.com/p/nv/kickstart/ using your child’s Kick Start ID number.

Once logged into the portal, select the “Create/Link” button on the “My Account” tab to either open or link an account. If you’re one of the first 800 accounts, your child’s Kick Start account will receive an extra $200 that he or she can use toward college expenses!

As your child completes the first half of their kindergarten year and you begin preparing for a new beginning in 2017, have peace of mind knowing that the Nevada Treasurer’s Office has taken the first steps toward saving for your young scholar’s future education. Help us see it through by establishing a 529 account of your own, and see your savings grow exponentially.

To learn more about Nevada College Savings, visit our website www.NV529.org, or call our office at 702-486-6980 or 888-477-2667.

*Kick Start accounts must be claimed by June 30 following your child’s third-grade year.

Dan Schwartz is the Nevada State Treasurer