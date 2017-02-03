17 Trojans grapplers going to regional tournament this weekend

The Trojans boys wrestling team travels to Western High School for the Class 3A Southern Regional Wrestling Championships.

The matches begin Friday at 3:30 p.m and end Saturday.

The boys will send 17 wrestlers to the two-day tournament in hopes that some make it to the state tourney in Reno on Feb. 10. The top five wrestlers in each class will qualify for state.

Trojans coach Craig Rieger said his team has been practicing for the past two weeks preparing for this event.

“It’s a new season, the postseason,” Rieger said. “Our focus is to qualify as many wrestlers as possible for the state tourney. We are a young team, gaining experience each day we compete or practice.”

Junior Jeremy Albertson (195 pounds) went last year to regionals but feels this could be his year. He is ranked second in his division.

“I have that experience of last year and so I am not nervous going into it this year,” Albertson said. “I have seen all but two kids wrestle. And the one kid from Mojave that I lost to, he has a good take-down, so I have to be careful about that. The only kid I am concerned about on the Sunrise League side that I didn’t wrestle is the Boulder City kid. He is really strong.”

Sophomore Dylan Grossell (132) is ranked number one in his division going into the regional tournament and was excited to go.

“It feels pretty good,” he said. “This is only my second year wrestling. And this is my first full year of varsity wrestling. To be ranked number one is a great feeling, which surprised me. This will be my second regional tournament. I was scared and nervous last year and I will not be this year and I know what I need to do.”

Sophomore Jakob Landis (220) said it was his first year of high school wrestling and he really didn’t think he would get this far.

“I am kind of nervous and I just want my teammates to be proud of me,” he said. “My dad was a great wrestler in high school and I look up to him. He told me to work hard. It’s a sport of heart and you have to keep fighting to get the top spots. I like the grinding of the sport.”

The following wrestlers are scheduled to compete: Freshman Wyatt Plant (113 pounds), sophomore Isaak Cruz (120), sophomore Kyler Adams (126), sophomore Dylan Grossell (132), sophomore Tristan Maughan (138), Junior David Diaz (145), Junior Dustin Riley (152), sophomore Angel Pinzon (160), freshman Kody Peugh (170), sophomore Christian Monje (182), junior Jeremy Albertson 195), sophomore Jakob Landis (220). Extra Wrestlers Competing: Junior Danny Ortuno (132), sophomore Jesus Hurtado (160), junior Cole Walker (195), junior Oren Landis (220).

Contact sports editor Vern Hee at vhee@pvtimes. com