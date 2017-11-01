Cross-country: Regional Champions!

Posted 

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Medalists for the Trojans from left to right, sophomore Grant Odegard finished sixth, senior Cole Goodman finished fifth and senior Bryce Odegard finished first.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times At the regional junior Katherine Goodman (23:42) was 15th, senior Grace Plumb (24:22) was 20th for the girls. The girls finished third at the regional meet and qualified for state for the first time under Coach Matt Kolodzieczyk. Diamond Sonerholm (22:11) led the Trojans girls with a fourth-place finish out of 71 runners.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Defending state champion senior Bryce Odegard (17:36) crosses the finish line as the regional champion. Odegard and the boys and girls team will travel to Sparks to take on the Northern teams.

By Vern Hee
Pahrump Valley Times

Bryce Odegard took first place at the Class 3A Southern Nevada Regional Cross-Country Championships to help his team take the regional title for the first time at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City.

The team took first with 39 points out of 10 teams on the 5,000-meter course. It was their first time ever winning a regional meet.

According to Trojans head cross-country coach Matt Kolodzieczyk, this was the first time that Pahrump has ever won a regional title for the boys cross-country team. They finished second in the region last year and fifth at state last year.

“I waited until all the runners crossed the line and then quickly added the places up in my head, and then I knew but really didn’t want to jinx it and so I waited 10 more minutes for the official announcement to come out,” the coach said. “When we found out, everyone was ecstatic. It was a total team effort, for everyone knew who they had to beat and just did it.”

Odegard ran a 17-minute, 36-second race out of 72 runners, Jovan Ibarra (17:54) of Desert Pines took second, Jaime Chavez of Cheyenne (18:01) was third and Jerrick Stastny (18:14) of Moapa Valley was fourth.

After Odegard finished in first place, his team had four other runners that sent them to the top: senior Cole Goodman (18:22) took fifth, sophomore Grant Odegard (18:23) sixth place, Michael Sonerholm (18:29) eighth place and Jacob Cipollini (19:15) finished 19th.

In the team competition, Moapa Valley was second (60), Cheyenne was third (72) and Tech was fourth (101).

Two other boys ran for the Trojans, sophomore Brandon Ruud (20:06) finished 30th and senior Layron Sonerholm (20:12) finished 33rd.

Girls cross-country

The girls cross-country team finished third and more importantly, are going to state as a team for the first time under Kolodzieczyk.

Sophomore Trojans runner Diamond Sonerholm (22:11) finished in fourth out of 71 runners, junior Katherine Goodman (23:42) was 15th, senior Grace Plumb (24:22) was 20th, senior Cynthia Martin (25:00) was 25th, and sophomore Terrena Martin (25:28) was 28th.

The girls finished in third place (92) and qualified for the state meet along with the boys. Also finishing for the girls, sophomore Nsringa Breathwaite (26:01) was 31st and freshman Shailynn Winter (26:25) was 38th.

Kolodzieczyk was happy with the way things turned out for the girls. Last year the girls were in fifth place at the regional meet.

“It was a good day all around,” he said. “At the beginning of the year, we were not sure about the girls and how they would do. Diamond has the potential to be the top runner next year in the region and all she needs is confidence and to learn how to maintain her pace.”

The coach said this was the first time that both teams went to state together. Pahrump will send the same teams to state with three alternates for each team of seven.

Contact sports editor Vern Hee at vhee@pvtimes.com

Senior runner ready for the last run of his career

The state championship is looming on senior Bryce Odegard's mind. This year he has taken the southern regional and can repeat as individual champion, which will be held in Sparks this year.

"It is pretty much the only thing on my mind," Odegard said. "I am just trying to mentally prepare myself. It will be pretty much like conditions we ran in two years ago. It was cold and rainy and we don't run in that too often. I am preparing myself to run in that. I have to know that this is my last race and I am going out to win it."

In that race two years ago up north, Odegard finished in fourth place.

He said one of the ways he is preparing was talking to other runners about the course. He also faced the regional champion of the north before, William Fallini-Haas of Spring Creek at last year's state meet. This year, Haas turned in a slightly faster time than Odegard did at his regional meet, a 16-minute, 50-second time.

Trojans coach Kolodzieczyk said that could be because of the course.

Odegard ran a 15:56 down south last year against Haas who ran a 16:11.

"He is a great runner, Odegard said. "He will probably try to work me on the second mile. We both can go out and run a good first mile. But he will try to drop me on the second. If I can stay with him there, I will be able to take him on a kick. I think he is more of a burn during the middle of the race than an out-kick kind of runner."

Odegard gives him the advantage of having run that course before. Odegard has never run this course before.

"This should be his third time running this course," he said. "We will go up there and take a look at it on Friday. I will then know what I am up against. We will jog the course as a team. Last year at regionals it rained hard and it was muddy. So it might be slippery, but everyone has to deal with it and so there is no advantage there. There is also a hill and that is a mental thing."

He said this was his fourth time doing this.

"I have confidence in that I am going to run as good as I can," he said. "I am not going to be able to win it doing anything now. I just have to relax and tell myself it will all come down to running on Saturday morning."

The coach said he feels Bryce Odegard is ready.

"There is a little bit of pressure for him to repeat, but he is handling it well," Kolodzieczyk said.

 