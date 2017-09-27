Posted 

Hornets remain undefeated as they beat visiting Beaver Dam

Richard Stephens/Pahrump Valley Times Jacob Henry and Yadir Rodriguez make a tackle in the Beaver Dam game last Friday night.

Richard Stephens/Pahrump Valley Times Sophomore Hornets running back Fabian Perez takes the ball down the field against Beaver Dam.

Richard Stephens/Pahrump Valley Times Sophomore running back Efrain Villanueva scores a touchdown for the Beatty Hornets. Beatty takes on Indian Springs this Thursday on the road.

By Vern Hee
Pahrump Valley Times

The Beatty Hornets were too much for Beaver Dam, cruising to their second league win 42-0 and again they had a big day on the ground.

The Hornets are still undefeated at 3-0 and are now 2-0 in league play after Friday’s home game.

Hornets head coach Leo Verzilli felt his team’s offense still needs work, despite the overwhelming victory and taking a 20-0 lead at halftime.

“We did not play well, sloppy offense,” the coach said. “Our defense kept us in the game. We had two touchdowns called back.”

Sophomore running back Fabian Perez led the Hornets with 21 carries for 137 yards and he scored two touchdowns and two extra points. Junior running back Yadir Rodriguez had two carries for 32 yards.

Junior quarterback Jacob Henry and had four completions for 70 yards passing. Junior receiver, Allan Sandoval had a 25-yard TD reception.

On defense

Verzilli said Jose Moreno was a standout on defense with eight tackles and he said junior defensive Max Taylor and junior linebacker Damien Reynoso had great games too.

“As a team, we were gang-tackling well,” he said.

Henry and junior defensive end Geo Maldonado had a fumble recovery; Sandoval had an interception.

The Hornets travel to Indians Springs (1-3, 1-1) for a 7 p.m Thursday kickoff.

Contact sports editor Vern Hee at vhee@pvtimes.com

 