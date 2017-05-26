Posted 

Junior Trojans football clinic attracts large number

Junior Trojans football clinic attracts large number

8598703_web1_dsc_6650-170520-trojan-junior-football-camp--peter-davis--smpix-_8598703.jpg
Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Young Paul Walker, a youth football player, is showing off his technique. The youth football camp had nearly 100 participants and was free of charge. It was put on by the Pahrump Youth Sports football league.

Junior Trojans football clinic attracts large number

8598703_web1_dsc_6576-170520-trojan-junior-football-camp--peter-davis--smpix-_8598703.jpg
Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Joe Clayton, Trojans football coach, imparts his wisdom on young football minds at the Jr. Trojans football camp on Saturday.

Junior Trojans football clinic attracts large number

8598703_web1_dsc_6659-170520-trojan-junior-football-camp--peter-davis--01--smpix-_8598703.jpg
Photos by Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times I got this: Cade Castaneda takes on a tackling dummy twice his size at the Junior Trojans Football camp at the high school over the weekend.

Junior Trojans football clinic attracts large number

8598703_web1_-01--dsc_6784-170520-junior-trojan-football-camp--shadowsandexpafteredit---peter-davis--smpix3200-_8598703.jpg
Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The second annual Junior Trojans Football camp was held over the weekend at the high school and taught kids the fundamentals of football.

By Vern Hee
Pahrump Valley Times

The second annual Junior Trojan Youth Football Camp, sponsored by Pahrump Youth Sports was on Saturday and Sunday. It was a free camp for all youth football players ages 5-14 years old and nearly 100 youth football players came out for the clinic.

According to Johnny O’Neal, the Pahrump Youth Sports coordinator, the camp taught the fundamentals of football geared to their age and skill level. Youth football players were taught by Youth Sports coaches, middle school coaches, high school coaches and high school football players.

For more information on the upcoming Pahrump Youth Sports football season, contact Johnny O’Neal at 775-513-1957, email at mightymitetrojans@gmail.com

Contact sports editor Vern Hee at vhee@pvtimes.com