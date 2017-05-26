Junior Trojans football clinic attracts large number

The second annual Junior Trojan Youth Football Camp, sponsored by Pahrump Youth Sports was on Saturday and Sunday. It was a free camp for all youth football players ages 5-14 years old and nearly 100 youth football players came out for the clinic.

According to Johnny O’Neal, the Pahrump Youth Sports coordinator, the camp taught the fundamentals of football geared to their age and skill level. Youth football players were taught by Youth Sports coaches, middle school coaches, high school coaches and high school football players.

For more information on the upcoming Pahrump Youth Sports football season, contact Johnny O’Neal at 775-513-1957, email at mightymitetrojans@gmail.com

