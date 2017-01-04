Lady Trojans basketball falls to Virgin Valley during break

If fan energy was a necessary component to win a game, the Lady Trojans team could blame their 35-25 loss to the Bulldogs on Dec. 29 on their fans for not showing up.

According to some fans, the girls played their last game in a tomb as people were preparing for the New Year’s celebration.

Pahrump (5-8, Sunset League) had seen Virgin Valley (9-3, Sunrise League) play at their own tournament (Lady Bulldog Invitational) just before the break, but didn’t face them. The Bulldogs won their own tournament.

Virgin Valley outscored the girls 13-6 in the first quarter and 10-4 in the second.

In the second half, the Trojans defense did a little better job of containing Virgin Valley, keeping the scoring to less than double digits, eight in the third and four in the fourth. The problem was the Bulldog defense limited the girls to a total of just 15 points in the third and fourth quarters.

The lead scorer for Pahrump was Helen Vann with 12 points, and then Jill Smith with eight points. Bethany Calvert had two and Alyvia Briscoe had three.

The Lady Trojans played Sunrise Mountain to start league play on Tuesday, which was past deadline. Their next game is away against Mojave at 5 p.m. and their next home game is against Desert Pines at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Contact sports editor Vern Hee at vhee@pvtimes.com