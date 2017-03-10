Mountain Falls Womens Golf Association has new champion

The Mountain Falls Women’s Golf Association had a successful two-day golf tournament on Feb 15 and 22, with Jackie Dobbins coming out on top.

Dobbins is a longtime member of the association, playing for more than 10 years.

Association president Dee Trimble said the tourney was a complete success and a lot of fun. She said all women are welcome to join.

“We are an organization for amateurs who want to compete in golf tournaments,” Trimble said. “Any handicap is welcome, from 11 to a 40. It’s an association that is part of the Women’s Southern Nevada Golf Association.”

She said the association is always looking for players.

“What we are trying to do now is have it so that women can select to play nine or 18 holes on Wednesday morning when we meet to play,” Trimble said. “We have about 15 women in the winter months and about eight in the summer months.”

Trimble said it is easy to sign up.

“All ladies have to do is call the pro shop and tell them they want to play with us for an 8:30 (a.m.) tee time,” she said.

Contact sports editor Vern Hee at vhee@pvtimes.com