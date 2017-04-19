Pahrump golfer lands college scholarship

When Pahrump Valley High School’s Austen Ancell was a middle school student, he would often hang out and watch the high school team practice at Mountain Falls Golf Course.

As a senior, Ancell is now committed to continuing to play golf in college.

On Monday, Ancell signed a letter of intent to attend Regis University on a four-year scholarship.

Several coaches, along with Ancell’s family, witnessed the signing ceremony at the high school.

Athletic Director Larry Goins expressed his pride for Ancell’s accomplishments for the past four years.

“We actually had Austen for the last six years when he started coming to our practices when he was in the seventh grade,” he said. “It has really paid off and he did that until the middle school started a golf program. I am really happy for him. I told him when you work hard, dreams come true. He has been a great player for us.”

Ancell, who maintains a 4.0-plus GPA, said a visit from Regis University’s golf coach is why he decided to attend the college in Denver.

He plans to major in business management.

“There were multiple options for me and I was just trying to keep my options open,” he said. “The big thing was the coach for Regis University. He told me that he wanted me on his team when he came down and made a visit.”

Ancell said that his favorite professional golfer is Phil Mickelson.

Goins noted that the golf team is eager to complete the current season in winning fashion, as it is Ancell’s final year in high school.

“This year we hope we can get back into the winner’s circle at the state championship,” he said. “The last two years, he has been runner-up so we are hoping he can get back in the winner’s circle and hopefully drag our team along and get us in there too. For me, it has been a great opportunity to coach him.”

Additionally, Goins spoke of what it takes for a student like Ancell to succeed in life. “I think the biggest thing is that he is proof that you can become a great golfer in Pahrump,” he said. “He has done it by hard work and dedication. If young people want to get good, all they have to do is look at Austen and his record. This is a four-year commitment for him and the university. When you’re 18-years-old, four years sounds like a long time.”

