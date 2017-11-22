Pahrump sports briefs: volleyball, cross-country, racing and more

Local team honored for its successes

The Pahrump Valley High School girls volleyball team exceeded expectations, finishing undefeated in league play, 15-16 overall.

Junior setter Jacquellen Stobbe made second team Class 3A all-state. Stobbe also made All-Southern Nevada first team and Sunset League player of the year.

Sophomore Kylie Stritenberger made All-Southern Nevada second team. Stritenberger also made first-team All-Sunset League, along with sophomore Madison Hansen. Freshman Nicky Velazquez and junior Elaina Dattillio made second-team All-Sunset League.

For the second year in a row, Coach Jill Harris received the Sunset League coach of the year award. She did her magic and shaped the team into a playoff team.

Cross-country team competes in state championship event

Pahrump Valley senior runner Bryce Odegard finished in third place (17 minutes, 38 seconds) in the last cross-country run of his career with the Trojans to help lead the boys cross-country team to a fourth-place finish at the Nevada State Class 3A cross-country finals.

The meet took place at Shadow Mountain Park in Sparks and the boys competed against seven teams and so did the girls. There were 59 runners in the boys race and 56 for the girls on the 5,000-meter course.

William Fallini-Haas of Spring Creek was first (16:39) and Montana Montgomery of Tahoe-Truckee was second (17:21).

The first-place team was Spring Creek (43), second was Elko (48) and third was Southeast Career Technical Academy (103).

For the Trojans, after Odegard, senior Cole Goodman finished 25th (19:00), senior Layron Sonerholm finished 34th (19:14), sophomore Michael Sonerholm finished 36th (19:18), sophomore Grant Odegard finished 40th (19:27), junior Jacob Cipollini finished 42nd (19:38) and sophomore Brandon Ruud finished 44th (19:42).

Pahrump Nugget 250 approaching

The Pahrump Nugget 250 races through the valley on Dec. 2 and will be the last race for the Best in the Desert Racing Association for the 2017 season.

Fans will get to see some of their favorite drivers race through the valley, like Jason Voss, who took first at the Vegas to Reno race this year and won the SCORE International Baja 1000 last year. Last year the race was won by Trick Truck racer Clyde Stacy out of Bristol, Virginia. Voss came in second.

Voss and Rob MacCachren will be going for another win at Baja this year. Voss is currently going for the Best in the Desert Racing Association championship and has 534 points going into the last race. Adam Householder is next with 488 points. A win could seal the deal for Voss.

The race will attract around 160 off-road racers (cars/trucks/UTVs) and will start in Johnnie and finish at the Pahrump Nugget. Residents will notice a surge of visitors to the town (an extra 3,000 people). Expect delays on Highway 95 between Beatty and Pahrump on Dec. 2 as the racers will follow Highway 95 part of the way.

Pahrump residents will also notice a surge of activity in the mornings at the gas pumps and convenience stores. Also, if people are looking for hotel rooms in town for that weekend, they are sold out. Rooms went for as much as $220 at Best Western per night, according to Expedia.com.

The racers will get a police escort from the Pahrump Nugget to the start at Johnnie and will cover some 255 miles through parts of Amargosa Valley. The race comes within a quarter-mile of Yucca Mountain.

Perfect games for bowlers

Three bowlers recently bowled perfect games of 300 each at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

The bowlers are Bill Munger, Oct. 10; Daryl Lasky, Oct. 23; and Ronald Britton, Oct. 29.