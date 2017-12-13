Posted 

Pahrump Valley teams face competitors

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley's Tristan Maughan pins a Chaparral wrestler in the Boulder City Duals on Dec. 2. The Trojans were competing against multiple schools in the event.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kyler Strickland Adams pins a Coronado wrestler in the Boulder City Duals on Dec. 2. Multiple teams took part in the event.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bray Durazo competes against Coronado at the Boulder City Duals. The event was Dec. 2 with Pahrump Valley earning third place among 12 schools.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Sabin Chaidez of the Pahrump Valley girls basketball team is shown in a Nov. 28 home game against Del Sol. Pahrump Valley started this week holding a 5-0 record and played a tournament this past weekend in River Valley, Arizona.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School boys basketball team lost its season opener to Del Sol 50-47 on Nov. 28. In this photo, Pahrump Valley's Brayden Severt (21) is shown.

By Nicholas Aberle
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Sports teams at Pahrump Valley High School continue their winter season as the Trojans face opponents in boys and girls basketball in addition to wrestling.

On Saturday, Dec. 2, the Trojan wrestling team traveled to the Boulder City Duals. There, Pahrump Valley took on Laughlin High School at 9 a.m. and won by a score of 60-12.

Then at 11 a.m., the Trojans were again victorious against Chaparral High School with a final score of 51-15.

Their last meet was at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Spring Valley Duals, where they were to be one of five schools competing.

The Trojans are set to hold their first home meet on Tuesday, Jan. 9 where they will take on Cheyenne High School.

The Trojan girls basketball team returned from the River Valley Invitational Tournament in River Valley, Arizona, winning at least three games.

After a long tournament, the Trojan girls then traveled again to play Moapa Valley on Monday. The Trojans lost by a score of 38 to 27.

Kathryn Daffer led the team in points scored, with 10.

The Trojans are to compete in the Lady Bulldog Invitational Tournament in Mesquite, Nevada. The tournament starts at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 where the Trojans will play the Leopards of Wells High School.

A second game is to be determined and that game will tip off at 11:30 a.m. the following day on Dec. 16. The Trojan girls will be at home again on Monday, Jan. 8 to play the Boulder City Eagles at 5 p.m.

Heading into the Bulldog Invitational on Dec. 8-9 in Mesquite, the Trojan boys basketball team was holding a 2-2 record, winning its two games.

The first win came against Moapa Valley where the Trojans won 62-52 on the road.

Antonio Fortin led the Pahrump Valley team in points with 25.

The team’s second victory came against SLAM Academy with a final score of 78-71.

The Trojan boys then were set to travel to the invitational in Mesquite.

A closer look

