Trojans boys soccer loses steam midway through game

The Pahrump Valley Trojans boys soccer lost a heartbreaker to Boulder City in non-league play.

The Trojans dominated the first half of Saturday’s home game, outshooting the Eagles (2-3-1 overall, 0-1-1 Sunrise League) by a 9-1 margin, but scoring only one goal.

Junior midfielder Eriberto Gomez took the ball into the box and scored the Trojans’ only goal of the game late in the first half.

Trojans head coach Chris Roberts wanted his team to keep up the pressure and he knew his team was going to need more points. Late in the first half he could be heard yelling at his team, “Let’s put this game away.”

During the second half, the Trojans continued to dominate until midway through the second half when the Eagles scored their first goal. Eagles player Robbie Leavitt kicked the ball in on an assist by Mason Hood.

After that goal, Pahrump’s offense ceased to exist and Pahrump (1-9-1, 0-2 Sunset League) lost the ability to pass the ball. Roberts shouted at his team, “You’re passing the ball to no one.”

With just eight minutes left, Boulder City’s forward, Julian Balmer, took the ball down from midfield and kicked the ball into the net for the final score of the game, giving the Eagles their second win of the season.

The Trojans host Cheyene (0-7, 0-3) in league action at 5:30 p.m. The Desert Shields are winless thus far and this could be a good opportunity for Pahrump to pick up a league win.

