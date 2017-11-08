Trojans playoff roundup

Pahrump Valley in the playoffs

The Pahrump Valley Trojans volleyball team played the No. 2 seed Boulder City Eagles in the regional tournament last week on Thursday and lost in three sets, 25-12, 25-14, 25-19.

The Eagles then went on to capture the regional title, beating Moapa in four sets, 25-23, 25-23, 10-25, 25-23. They will face the second-seeded Northern team, Truckee at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas.

The Trojans had a great season. Trojans girls coach Jill Harris was proud of the heart the girls showed during the season. She said her team also showed a tremendous amount of growth.

The Trojans finished the season as league champions and the number one seed in the regional tournament, winning their first game in the regional tournament in five sets to Southeast Career Technical Academy (Tech), 25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 17-25, 15- 12.

This year’s team had only two seniors leaving and should come back strong next year.

In football, the Trojans lost a tough game to Virgin Valley, 43-34. Pahrump could not shut down Virgin Valley running back Jayden Perkins, who had 26 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns.

Virgin Valley will continue on in the playoffs, playing Mojave at Virgin Valley at 7 p.m. The winner of this game plays the winner of the Desert Pines vs. Sunrise Mountain game for the regional championship.

The Trojans finished the year 4-6. The year was one of parity in the league, meaning any team could beat any other team.

With the exception of the Desert Pines game, the Trojans scored in every game. And even in that game, Pahrump had numerous opportunities to score. The team is mostly juniors and sophomores this year and comes back with an experienced line and more than enough experience at running back.

