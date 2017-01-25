Trojans wrestlers finish regular season at Desert Pines tonight

Trojans wrestling ends their regular season at Desert Pines at 6 p.m. tonight and not at home as shown on the schedule.

“There was an error on the schedule, which had the team’s last match of the season as being at home, but it was a printing error,” Trojans coach Craig Rieger said.

According to Rieger, the boys will have their hands full. He expects the Jaguars to be a “physical team made up of juniors and seniors.”

“We have a young team still and lost our only senior, Garrett Monje, who will not wrestle for the rest of the year,” Rieger said. “Desert Pines has a decent team and our team is not deep.”

The Trojans lineup is as follows: 106 pounds forfeit, 113 Wyatt Plant, 120 Isaak Cruz, 126 Kyler Strickland-Adams, 132 Dylan Grossell, 138 Tristan Maughan, 145 undecided, 152 Dustin Rily, 160 Leonard Pinzon, 170 Kody Peough, 182 Christian Maughan, 195 Jeremy Albertson, 220 Jakob Landis, heavyweight undecided.

Two wrestlers received honors at the Chaparral Invitational. Jeremy Albertson won the 195-pound division and Jakob Landis took fourth place in the 220-pound division.

This year the team is 3-1 in league, with Mojave being their only league loss. Rieger expects Boulder City and Virgin Valley to be the top teams at the regional meet.

“Right now it’s all about getting as many individuals on the team into the state tourney as we can,” he said.

Pahrump will prepare for the regional tournament after Desert Pines, which starts Feb. 3 and ends on Feb. 4.

The top five wrestlers in each class will go to the state tourney, which will be up in Reno this year.

