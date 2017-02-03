This week in sports • Feb. 3, 2017

Junior Trojans wrestling: There will be a car wash in front of Healthcare Partners, 1401 Highway 160 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Jan. 4.

They are holding the car wash to help with travel expenses for their wrestlers. They have three big tournaments coming up. Hollis and Dan Harris are letting them use their property and Jeanne’s Hotdogs will be there. She is donating a portion of her sales to the team. If anyone would like to make donations they can contact head coach Ray Cortez at 775-419-9323.

Pahrump athlete on the radio:

Senior Pahrump Valley High School athlete Parker Hart will be a guest, along with Brent Boone on the “Sports Circus” radio show on Saturday morning representing PVHS athletics and baseball. The show will be broadcast on 920 AM, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. It will also be streamed live on the web. The website for the show is: http://www.thesportscircus.com/home.html. The host will be Sal Tuzzolino.

Desert Pines senior Poutasi Poutasi

It was supposed to be the best day ever for Senior Desert Pines lineman Poutasi Poutasi, but just a few hours after he signed his letter of intent to play for the University of California, Berkeley, Golden Bears football team, his mother passed away due to complications from diabetes.

Eleven other students from Desert Pines also signed that day to other colleges.

His Tweet from the Review-Journal read:

“My beautiful mother took her last breath today,” Poutasi tweeted. “Today was signing day, the day where I make her proud, the day where she can say, my son is going to school for free.

“My mom is the strongest person I’ll ever come to know, seeing her take her last breath was just unbelievable. I honestly thought you were going to stay with me forever, but God had other plans in mind.”