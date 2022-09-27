B-I-N-G-O: Event marks return of fundraisers at Hafen Elementary

Several dozen families participated in the event which provided numerous prizes for players, according to Tanya Carson, who served as the main organizer of the Sept. 16 event.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Hafen Elementary's Tanya Carson organized the school's first fundraiser after close to two years due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times John and his son Benson took home the top prize after hitting the bingo coverall during Hafen Elementary's bingo fundraiser on Sept. 16.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Dozens of parents and students turned out for Hafen Elementary's bingo night fundraiser on Friday Sept. 16.

Parents and students at Hafen Elementary School were treated to an evening of fun and frivolity as administration and faculty members hosted a bingo night fundraiser.

Several dozen families participated in the event which provided numerous prizes for players, according to Tanya Carson, who served as the main organizer of the Sept. 16 event.

Carson, who is working to become the school’s Parent Teacher Organizer President, (PTO) noted that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the school wasn’t able to host any events in quite some time.

“I have a friend, Shaina at J.G. Johnson Elementary School who I seek advice from,” Carson said. “At our meetings here, I brought it up to our principal Mr. Mapp, and he was on board with it. He was amazing and very supportive, so we have been planning this for a few weeks.”

Carson also said that the funds raised from the event will be used, in part, for other fundraisers for the school.

“Our goal is to earn money, and do a free event for the parents so we don’t constantly have to ask them for donations or to pay for things,” she said. “We do have a Halloween carnival coming up on Oct. 21, and that is completely free to all of our parents and students. Pre COVID-19, we did Thanksgiving meals for our families. Our goal was to feed 10 families and we did 25 and it was amazing. It was it was a lot of hard work. So then the next goal after that is to do breakfast with Santa and the goal for that is to do it completely free so all of our parents and our kids can come and have breakfast with Santa and we’re still working everything out with that.”

Carson went on to say that she and all of the other faculty members were pleased with the turnout last Friday.

“I was a little nervous at first, but I am very proud of everybody who was involved and we really worked hard for this,” she said. I want to thank Game Corner and Dollar General. We also had a parent that is opening up a new business. They don’t have their name yet but they donated a skateboard, which was won tonight and we also fundraised through our own PTO money and spent $150 for prizes for tonight’s event, so we definitely made it happen.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes