79°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

B-I-N-G-O: Event marks return of fundraisers at Hafen Elementary

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 27, 2022 - 10:02 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Hafen Elementary's Tanya Carson organized the school's first ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Hafen Elementary's Tanya Carson organized the school's first fundraiser after close to two years due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times John and his son Benson took home the top prize after hittin ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times John and his son Benson took home the top prize after hitting the bingo coverall during Hafen Elementary's bingo fundraiser on Sept. 16.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Dozens of parents and students turned out for Hafen Elementa ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Dozens of parents and students turned out for Hafen Elementary's bingo night fundraiser on Friday Sept. 16.

Parents and students at Hafen Elementary School were treated to an evening of fun and frivolity as administration and faculty members hosted a bingo night fundraiser.

Several dozen families participated in the event which provided numerous prizes for players, according to Tanya Carson, who served as the main organizer of the Sept. 16 event.

Carson, who is working to become the school’s Parent Teacher Organizer President, (PTO) noted that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the school wasn’t able to host any events in quite some time.

“I have a friend, Shaina at J.G. Johnson Elementary School who I seek advice from,” Carson said. “At our meetings here, I brought it up to our principal Mr. Mapp, and he was on board with it. He was amazing and very supportive, so we have been planning this for a few weeks.”

Carson also said that the funds raised from the event will be used, in part, for other fundraisers for the school.

“Our goal is to earn money, and do a free event for the parents so we don’t constantly have to ask them for donations or to pay for things,” she said. “We do have a Halloween carnival coming up on Oct. 21, and that is completely free to all of our parents and students. Pre COVID-19, we did Thanksgiving meals for our families. Our goal was to feed 10 families and we did 25 and it was amazing. It was it was a lot of hard work. So then the next goal after that is to do breakfast with Santa and the goal for that is to do it completely free so all of our parents and our kids can come and have breakfast with Santa and we’re still working everything out with that.”

Carson went on to say that she and all of the other faculty members were pleased with the turnout last Friday.

“I was a little nervous at first, but I am very proud of everybody who was involved and we really worked hard for this,” she said. I want to thank Game Corner and Dollar General. We also had a parent that is opening up a new business. They don’t have their name yet but they donated a skateboard, which was won tonight and we also fundraised through our own PTO money and spent $150 for prizes for tonight’s event, so we definitely made it happen.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Death Valley National Park A 7.6 earthquake that was centered in Mexico was felt at Devils Hole ...
Mexican earthquake sloshes 4-foot waves at Devils Hole
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In a surprising quirk of geology, Monday’s magnitude 7.6 earthquake in Mexico triggered 4-foot-tall waves in Devils Hole, a detached unit of Death Valley National Park in Nye County’s Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge.

Courtesy of Deanna O'Donnell Rau Tama Nui dancers are pictured performing at the 2022 CASA Luau ...
SEE PHOTOS: CASA Luau breaks fundraising record
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“This was our best ever luau, netting over $20,000,” CASA Executive Director Kathie McKenna said of the annual fundraising event.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Preparations for the Fall Festival at Petrack Park are under ...
What to expect at this year’s Pahrump Fall Festival
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 57th Annual Fall Festival kicks off Thursday, Sept. 22 and Petrack Park will soon be inundated with thousands of people, both locals and tourists alike, for what is absolutely one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file photo Trick-or-treaters dress in costumes outside Inspi ...
Here’s how to help kids have a happy Halloween
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Donate Halloween constumes at these bins around town, including Living Free Cafe at 2050 S. Highway 16; Game Corner and Family Fun Center at 1190 E. Highway 372 unit #8; and XPress Detail and Auto Spa at 970 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The RAM Taco Dinner included two chicken street tacos, rice, ...
ICYMI: Taco dinner brings fun and funds ahead of free clinic initiative
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Remote Area Medical will make its seventh trip to the Pahrump Valley next month and in an effort to ensure all is ready for the free health care services clinic, the Pahrump RAM Committee has been hard at work. Organizing such a large event is no small task and committee members have spent months preparing.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A pilot comes in for a perfect landing after taking a Young ...
How your child can take a free plane ride over Pahrump
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times

Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles program aims to spark interest in youth aviation. Free plane rides for children will be offered from Calvada Meadows Airpark on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times- Manse Elementary School teacher Jamie Carroll’s in ...
Manse one of three Nevada schools to get Navarro STEM grant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The school will be using its funding to establish a second dedicated STEM class which will incorporate materials from Hand2Mind and Kinderlab Robotics.