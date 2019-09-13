CASA Luau is set for the Pahrump community

It’s a sad reality of life that there are many children who do not have a stable, loving home but are instead enmeshed in the foster care system, through no fault of their own.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, a huge crowd of CASA Luau attendees is shown enjoying their evening of Hawaiian-themed fun.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Auctioneers Ski Censke, left, and Ron Gipson are shown taking bids during the 2017 Casa Luau fundraiser. The 2019 event is set for September 21.

For Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates, better known simply as CASA, giving a voice to these children is extremely important and all of its efforts are geared toward ensuring every abused or neglected child in the area can have a safe, permanent home.

Of course, funding is crucial when it comes to pursuing this mission and CASA hosts a variety of fundraisers each year to support its cause. One of the largest fundraisers for the nonprofit organization is right around the corner, with the 2019 Luau scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Lakeside Casino and RV Resort Boathouse.

“This will be a traditional Luau with lots of food and Hawaiian desserts,” CASA Executive Director Kathie McKenna said. “We will also be having raffles, a silent auction and a live auction by the one and only team, Ski Censke and Ron Gipson. The biggest auction item of the event will be a one-week trip to the Five-Star Resort Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf and Spa Resort in sunny Cabo San Lucas!”

The luau has some true-to-theme entertainment scheduled as well, with the organization’s website detailing, “It is an honor and privilege to announce that Rau Tama Nui (Children of Many Cultures) from Las Vegas will be performing at this year’s luau. This group is dedicated to keeping traditional island dance and culture thriving through instruction and performance of Hawaiian, Tahitian and other Polynesian-based traditional dances, drumming, and music.”

Tickets for the 2019 Luau are $60 per person and can be reserved by emailing info@ptcasanv.org or calling 775-505-2272.

Attending the CASA Luau is a great way to show support for CASA but it is far from the only way to do so. One of the most impactful things a person can do to aid the nonprofit is to become a volunteer advocate for children in the foster care system.

“If you cannot come to the luau, you can still donate your time by becoming an advocate!” McKenna stated. “Classes start on Oct. 3. You can change a child’s story in less than four hours a month.”

Orientation for the next round of training classes will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.

The training is comprised of eight weeks of sessions which will take place on Mondays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 3 through Nov. 26. All sessions will take place at the CASA office, 1321 S. Highway 160, Suite 10A.

To sign up or learn more about the training, contact John Elkins at john@ptcasanv.org or call 702-332-3942.

For more about the organization, visit www.ptcasanv.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com