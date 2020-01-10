35°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

Divas on a Dime: Healthy soup makes it easy to eat more vegetables

By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
January 10, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

How are those New Year’s resolutions going? Like most folks, I’ve resolved to eat more vegetables in the new year. I’d like to share an appetizing idea that’s making my goal much easier. Each weekend I’ll make one big pot of Very Versatile Vegetable Soup to enjoy for lunch the entire week.

As delicious as this soup is, to avoid the “soup again?” syndrome, simple additions to the basic vegetable soup totally change up the flavors so we don’t get bored. See some variation ideas below.

What makes this recipe unique is that we sauté the veggies for a little caramelization, maximizing the natural sweetness in the veggies. This adds tremendous depth of umami flavor you don’t usually find in vegetable soup. This delectable recipe can be made in a Crock-Pot or stovetop, makes about 10 servings, is easily doubled and freezes beautifully in single or family-size portions.

VERY VERSATILE VEGETABLE SOUP

What You’ll Need:

3 tablespoons olive oil – divided

1 large onion, chopped

4 large carrots, chopped

4 celery stalks, chopped

4 to 6 cloves of garlic, minced – more if you love garlic!

1 medium head green cabbage, chopped

2 (14.5 oz) cans Italian style diced tomatoes, undrained

2 cups green beans, fresh or frozen, chopped

2 small russet potatoes – optional – peeled and chopped

8 cups (5 – 14.5 oz. cans) low sodium broth, either chicken, beef or vegetable

One big pinch red pepper flakes – optional

Salt and pepper to taste

Here’s How:

The secret to this soup is the sauté. Put 1 tablespoon oil in a large soup pot on medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until nearly translucent. Add carrot and sauté for 3 minutes. Add celery and continue to cook for another 3 minutes, adding more oil as needed. Remember; you’re not cooking the veggies now, just sautéing for the scrumptious flavor it imparts. If you get a little golden color, that’s fantastic! Add the garlic and mix it together for about 1 minute. Add cabbage and stir. I add a little salt and pepper now. Cook until the cabbage begins to wilt. Add the tomatoes and mix it all up. Add the green beans, potato if using, broth and pepper flakes. If you’re putting this in a Crock-Pot to finish; dump it in now and set to LOW for 6 to 8 hours. To finish on the stovetop; let it come to a boil then turn heat down to low. Let this gently simmer away until the veggies are tender, and the soup smells divine, roughly 30 minutes.

Add salt and pepper to taste at the end because as the soup reduces it concentrates the flavors, including salt. You can replace half the broth with water to reduce the sodium. Of course, you can add any veggies you like to this soup, but I concentrated on lower-carb veggies. However, strong-tasting vegetables like broccoli or asparagus tend to overpower the other flavors.

Variations – Change the flavor by adding these ingredients to the hot soup, by the bowl or small pot.

Mock Minestrone – White beans, big handful of spinach, cooked ditalini or small shell pasta and Parmesan cheese.

Cabbage Roll – Cooked hamburger, rice, and a splash of Worcestershire. Finish with a dollop of sour cream.

Southwest – Add shredded cooked chicken, black beans, corn, and a dash of cumin and chili powder. Top with shredded cheese.

Greek Lemon Chicken – Cooked shredded chicken, orzo or rice, dried or fresh oregano and a big squeeze of lemon.

I’m for anything that makes it easy to reach our nutritional goals. Here’s to a happy and healthy 2020!

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Adorable and heart-melting, puppies are often the most sough ...
Rescues jump in to aid Pahrump Animal Shelter (with photos)
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As the last few days of the year 2019 approached, Desert Haven Animal Society was snarled in an overcrowding issue, with too many animals in too little space.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Suri and Mika Yoffee at the Davis County Legacy Events Cent ...
Sports Briefs: Yoffee sisters each take 2nd in Utah tournament
Staff Report

Mika and Suri Yoffee’s wrestling travels took them to Farmington, Utah, over the weekend, and each brought home a second-place trophy from USA Wrestling’s Salt Lake Slam at the Davis County Legacy Events Center.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner John Koenig was re-elected as the c ...
Strickland turns down chance to lead Nye commission
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Commission has entered a new year and one of its first tasks of 2020 was the election of the chair and vice-chair of the commission, as well as those for two of the commission’s sub-entities, the Nye County Board of Highway Commissioners and the Nye County Licensing and Liquor Board.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times “Painters of Nevada 1845-1980” was originally published ...
Biographical dictionary on Nevada art is making debut
Staff Report

Nevada art enthusiasts, collectors, and researchers now have an enhanced primary source they can reference to help deepen their interests in and awareness of Nevada art and artists.

Pahrump Arts Council "Siren's Storm," a two-paneled acrylic piece 2018 by Geneil White as shown ...
Art exhibit debuting in Pahrump
Staff Report

The Pahrump Arts Council presents: “Artist Favorites” a group show at the Pahrump Community Library Reader’s Nook, through Feb. 28, organizers announced.