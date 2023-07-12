95°F
Dozens of Nye nonprofits seek life-saving emergency kits

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 12, 2023 - 7:00 am
 
Getty Images Utilizing grant funding and donations, the NyE Communities Coalition is aiming to train 100 individuals on first aid and automated external defibrillator use and distribute 50 kits containing AEDs and other critical first-aid items to nonprofits throughout the county.

Last month, the NyE Communities Coalition launched its Automated External Defibrillator/Advanced First-Aid Kits grant program and nearly two dozen have applied.

However,there’s still time for Nye County nonprofits to request a life-saving emergency response kits.

Funding for the AED/First-Aid Kits grant program was provided by Nye County, which allocated approximately $80,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, dollars to fund the initiative. NyECC Managing Board President-Elect Ryan Muccio went before the Nye County Commission on July 6 to provide an update on where the grant program was at that point.

“I’m excited to report, the AEDs have arrived,” Muccio told commissioners, proudly gesturing to one he had brought with him for exhibit that morning. “And this kit is not just an AED, it’s a comprehensive medical kit that will have an advanced first-aid kit, the Automated External Defibrillator, a mental health first-aid kit, Naloxone which is a medication to treat opioid overdoses, as well as other resources, so it’s a very comprehensive kit.”

Muccio said that as of July 6, the coalition had received 27 applications and by Monday, July 11, a further three applications were submitted.

“I was happy to see upon my most recent review that we’ve received applications from not just Pahrump but Beatty, Amargosa and Tonopah as well,” Muccio remarked.

He noted that the program had met with some unexpected financial hurdles but fundraising was able to fill the gap and he gave a shout-out of thanks to the two organizations that had stepped up to assist.

“As noted in my report, we ran into some challenges with rising costs on the AEDs,” Muccio stated. “Our original estimate expired before the grant was brought before the board for approval and we saw a large increase in cost during that time. There is also a necessary maintenance program for the AEDs that was not included originally. We’d like to thank Desert View Hospital as well as the Soroptimist Club of the Pahrump Valley for contributing the funds to cover those additional costs. That was very appreciated.”

As detailed in the information provided with the agenda item, Desert View Hospital donated $5,000 while the Soroptimist Club of the Pahrump Valley contributed $2,500.

Once the grant application period comes to a close, the applications will be sent to a committee for a final decision.

“The committee will include Assemblyman Greg Hafen II, Desert View Hospital Chief Executive Officer Susan Davila, Nye County Grant Manager Stephani Elliott and Rodd Fernandes with (Nye County) Emergency Management, as well as Karen Holley with the Nye County School District. Myself and a coalition member will also serve as ad-hoc members,” Muccio explained.

Nonprofits will be notified on the awarding of the AED/Advanced First-Aid Kits toward the end of August.

To apply, visit www.SurveyMonkey.com/r/NYECC-AED

The application period closes at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 17.

For more information email AED@nyecc.org or contact Muccio at 702-672-6559.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

