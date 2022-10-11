Elks Lodge raises $1k for Pahrump Senior Center

For many years the Pahrump Elks Lodge #2796 has supported community organizations by way of fundraisers and other events.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times More than 70 meals were served during the inaugural Oct. 1 fundraiser at the Pahrump Senior Center.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Singer Bill Watson and the "Glam Girls" provided entertainment throughout the evening.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Nancy Rymer said its inaugural fundraising event raised more than $1,000 for the Pahrump Senior Center.

This month was no exception as the Pahrump Senior Center was the benefactor of a fundraising dinner on Oct. 1, said Exalted Ruler Nancy Rymer.

The event also included entertainment courtesy of Bill Watson and the “Glam Girls.”

Rymer said that she thought the event was very successful.

“I thought it went very, very well and it was great that people stayed to listen to the whole performance,” she said. Everyone really enjoyed it and the feedback that we got was great.”

After all was said and done, the monies raised totaled more than $1,000 Rymer said.

Inaugural event

“It was the first time that I’ve done a fundraiser for the Pahrump Senior Center and we served almost 70 meals, so we had a really great turnout. We have donated money to the senior center before, from our Elks National Foundation grant program where we’ve given them a direct payment.”

A big thanks

Pahrump Senior Center Site Manager Anne Blankenship expressed her appreciation to the Elks Lodge’s fundraising efforts.

“We are very pleased and grateful for their generous financial support,” she said. “This donation will go a long way in terms of continuing to provide valuable services for our area seniors.”

Free upcoming event

Additionally, the senior center will be the venue for a first-time health fair and BBQ party courtesy of the Art of Medicare facility where senior residents can get information about Medicare from a licensed agent.

Attendees will be treated to free hot dogs, hamburgers, chili and raffles from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To reserve a spot, call 702-277-7147.

The Pahrump Senior Center is located at 1370 West Basin Ave.

