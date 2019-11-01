Gingerbread Productions Pahrump craft and vendor show keeps on growing

Pahrump Valley resident Ginger Forbes is a highly active part of the local arts community, contributing to a variety of activities that benefit and expand the arts in their many forms.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Quilting art by Nicole Andersen will be a feature at the Gingerbread Productions craft and vendor show, set to take place Nov. 9 at the NyE Communities Coalition.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times There will be a huge assortment of items available at the upcoming Gingerbread Productions craft and vendor show, including yummy baked goods such as these cookies created by Holly Grant.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Horseshoe art by Ryan Howard will also be included in the sixth bi-annual craft and vendor show set for Nov. 9.

Pahrump Valley resident Ginger Forbes is a highly active part of the local arts community, contributing to a variety of activities that benefit and expand the arts in their many forms.

Three years ago, she launched Gingerbread Productions to provide a method to help others share amazing creations and products with the community.

Forbes’ bi-annual craft and vendor shows have continued to flourish so much since then that she now needs to move the location of her 2019 fall show to a bigger venue.

Set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, the sixth bi-annual craft and vendor show will take place inside the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

Event organizers said the new venue will allow for more vendors and crafters to display and sell their goods, as well as plenty of parking and a more centralized location than the previously utilized Mountain Falls venue.

“Three years ago, Mrs. Forbes found herself left out of most of the local shows because she was a vendor and her products were not handmade by her specifically,” information from event organizers detailed of the beginnings of the bi-annual events. “She wanted to be involved with shows that welcomed everyone and everything that’s meant to be shared with others, to bring like-minded people together and provide access to things people might not normally get exposure to otherwise. Hence, Gingerbread Productions was born in 2016 and has continued to grow every show.”

The fall show will include 30-plus vendors and crafters who will have a huge array of items and merchandise for patrons to peruse on Nov. 9.

Giving the Pahrump Valley Times a small taste of what was to come, event organizers highlighted that there would be representatives from Scentsy, Paparazzi Jewelry, Pampered Chef, Lipsense and Color Street Nails, just to list a few, along with a delicious assortment of baked goods, all sort of creative and crafty handmade items and much, much more.

“I have so many amazing people this year!” Forbes bubbled with enthusiasm. “I’m super excited to get as many people as we can to come. So stop by, get some holiday shopping done and meet some of our local vendors and crafters. See you there!”

