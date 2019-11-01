42°F
Community

Gingerbread Productions Pahrump craft and vendor show keeps on growing

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 1, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Valley resident Ginger Forbes is a highly active part of the local arts community, contributing to a variety of activities that benefit and expand the arts in their many forms.

Three years ago, she launched Gingerbread Productions to provide a method to help others share amazing creations and products with the community.

Forbes’ bi-annual craft and vendor shows have continued to flourish so much since then that she now needs to move the location of her 2019 fall show to a bigger venue.

Set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, the sixth bi-annual craft and vendor show will take place inside the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

Event organizers said the new venue will allow for more vendors and crafters to display and sell their goods, as well as plenty of parking and a more centralized location than the previously utilized Mountain Falls venue.

“Three years ago, Mrs. Forbes found herself left out of most of the local shows because she was a vendor and her products were not handmade by her specifically,” information from event organizers detailed of the beginnings of the bi-annual events. “She wanted to be involved with shows that welcomed everyone and everything that’s meant to be shared with others, to bring like-minded people together and provide access to things people might not normally get exposure to otherwise. Hence, Gingerbread Productions was born in 2016 and has continued to grow every show.”

The fall show will include 30-plus vendors and crafters who will have a huge array of items and merchandise for patrons to peruse on Nov. 9.

Giving the Pahrump Valley Times a small taste of what was to come, event organizers highlighted that there would be representatives from Scentsy, Paparazzi Jewelry, Pampered Chef, Lipsense and Color Street Nails, just to list a few, along with a delicious assortment of baked goods, all sort of creative and crafty handmade items and much, much more.

“I have so many amazing people this year!” Forbes bubbled with enthusiasm. “I’m super excited to get as many people as we can to come. So stop by, get some holiday shopping done and meet some of our local vendors and crafters. See you there!”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Highway 160 in Pahrump is one of the highways that is now su ...
Nye County sign code proposal elicits outrage
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is currently considering overhauling its signage ordinance for the Pahrump Regional Planning District and many of the initially proposed changes sparked frustration from the local business community.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.
List: Nye County school menu
Staff Report

Beginning last this month, weekly menus for the Nye County School District are no longer is included in the Pahrump Valley Times.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Halloween can leave us with an overabundance ...
Divas on a Dime: Creative uses for leftover Halloween candy
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Thursday was Halloween and you know what that means? Today is National Eat Your Kid’s Candy While They’re at School Day! I’m (sort of) kidding. I love all the holidays, but this one can leave us with an overabundance of candy and that’s the very definition of “too much of a good thing.”

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School Principal George Campnell, at ri ...
Pahrump Valley High school students receive acclaim
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

More than three dozen Pahrump Valley High School students recently earned a prestigious honor, as they were named to the National Honor Society.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times On Tuesday, Oct. 29 Soroptimist International of the Pahrump ...
Pahrump Soroptimists make very special donation
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When a child has been abused or neglected and enters the foster care system, it can be a frightening, stressful and saddening experience. Many times foster youth can feel bereft of all they have always known and unstable in a changing world but the involvement of a personal advocate can help ease these difficult emotions.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Participating Pahrump Arts Council Artists: from left to ri ...
Pahrump library hosting art event
Staff Report

Works created by Pahrump Arts Council members during the “Eye of the Beholder” workshop held in early October are currently on exhibit at the Pahrump Community Library through Jan. 10, organizers announced this week.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Antique cars decorated with Halloween pump ...
Beatty Days a success despite blustery weather
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

“A rip snorter,” is how Beatty Town Board Chairman Dick Gardner described Beatty Days 2019, and board member Randy Reed commented on the “good turnout.”

Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health named ...
Nevada’s Lou Ruvo brain center works to improve lives of caregivers
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

An unexpected illness or injury for an individual can bring sweeping changes for that person’s life and well-being. Alongside that person is oftentimes an individual or group of people that live the illness or disease with them as caregivers.