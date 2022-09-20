78°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

Goal of $75k nearly reached to care for dogs seized from Nye County kennel

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
September 20, 2022 - 2:25 pm
 

More than $71,700 dollars has been raised to help care for nearly 300 dogs that were seized from kennel operators in Amargosa and Pahrump last month.

A GoFundMe launched by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to raise at least $75,000 for the animals was less than $4,000 from its goal on Wednesday. One anonymous donor has given $1,500 to the fund and several have donated $1,000 to the cause.

An outpouring of support from the region and beyond has been received, according to releases from the sheriff’s office. PetSmart has donated several bags of food for the dogs. The Daisies from Girl Scout Troop 64 donated bags of goods to the dogs.

The sheriff’s office and animal shelter are partnering with nonprofit Tails of Nye County Inc. on the effort to receive donations that will go to kennels, food, supplies, and other needs of the dogs that were seized.

To donate visit gofund.me/c0be184d.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Preparations for the Fall Festival at Petrack Park are under ...
What to expect at this year’s Pahrump Fall Festival
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 57th Annual Fall Festival kicks off Thursday, Sept. 22 and Petrack Park will soon be inundated with thousands of people, both locals and tourists alike, for what is absolutely one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file photo Trick-or-treaters dress in costumes outside Inspi ...
Here’s how to help kids have a happy Halloween
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Donate Halloween constumes at these bins around town, including Living Free Cafe at 2050 S. Highway 16; Game Corner and Family Fun Center at 1190 E. Highway 372 unit #8; and XPress Detail and Auto Spa at 970 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The RAM Taco Dinner included two chicken street tacos, rice, ...
ICYMI: Taco dinner brings fun and funds ahead of free clinic initiative
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Remote Area Medical will make its seventh trip to the Pahrump Valley next month and in an effort to ensure all is ready for the free health care services clinic, the Pahrump RAM Committee has been hard at work. Organizing such a large event is no small task and committee members have spent months preparing.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A pilot comes in for a perfect landing after taking a Young ...
How your child can take a free plane ride over Pahrump
By Faye Burdzinski Pahrump Valley Times

Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles program aims to spark interest in youth aviation. Free plane rides for children will be offered from Calvada Meadows Airpark on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times- Manse Elementary School teacher Jamie Carroll’s in ...
Manse one of three Nevada schools to get Navarro STEM grant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The school will be using its funding to establish a second dedicated STEM class which will incorporate materials from Hand2Mind and Kinderlab Robotics.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The State High School Rodeo Association returned last ...
Pahrump 8th-grader tops at local rodeo
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada State High School Rodeo Association returned last weekend to McCullough Rodeo Arena at Petrack Park in Pahrump.