Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High School Homecoming king is Uriel Montoya, and the queen is Kaitlyn Kadrmas. Both are seniors at the school.

Beatty High School recently celebrated its homecoming.

The Beatty High School Homecoming king and queen were crowned Oct. 11 at halftime of a football game against Beaver Dam.

The king is Uriel Montoya, and the queen is Kaitlyn Kadrmas.

Both are seniors.