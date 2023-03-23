Homeless Wraparound provides help for those who need it – PHOTOS

The Pahrump Valley has its share of residents without adequate shelter and providing assistance to them is what the Community Crisis Intervention Committee is all about.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Haircuts and shaves were offered to all those attending this month's Homeless Wraparound.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The first of 2023's quarterly Homeless Wraparound events took place on St. Patrick's Day, with attendees treated to a holiday meal of corned beef and cabbage.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pastor Frank Esposito with Theophilus Ministries was on hand at the Homeless Wraparound, handing out clothing, shoes and blankets.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A NyECC Youth WERKS member handed out free nonperishable food for Homeless Wraparound attendees.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A Comfort Home Health and Hospice staffer helped distribute a variety of hygiene products at the Homeless Wraparound.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A Pahrump resident named Joshua was very grateful for the Homeless Wraparound and is pictured reorganizing his trunk to fit his newly acquired items.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A Huntridge Family Clinic representative speaks to two Homeless Wraparound attendees about the services offered through the clinic.

Homelessness is an unfortunate reality and no community is immune to the issue.

Each quarter, the committee sponsors and puts together the Homeless Wraparound.

“The importance of events like the Homeless Wraparound is to provide a single, consolidated location for those in need of help to come and see what resources are available in the community,” according to a Community Crisis Intervention Committee member. “It also provides the community resources an opportunity to learn about other resource organizations and builds bridges between agencies to provide the best solutions possible for consumers.”

Hosted at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, the most recent wraparound was on Friday, March 17.

Those attending were able to receive a festive, hot meal of corned beef and cabbage, along with bags of food to take with them. Showers and haircuts were offered at the Activities Center and hygiene products were distrributed as well. Attendees were also able to receive condoms, clothing and phones, along with vaccines, screenings for STDs and HIV, health-care checkups and information about community resources.

Pahrump Valley Public Transportation provided free transportation for the event.

The next Homeless Wraparound is Friday, June 16 at the NyECC. Others are planned for Friday, Sept. 15 and another on Friday, Dec. 15.

For more information on the Homeless Wraparounds or to get involved contact NyECC Community Health Worker Rachel Leddy at 775-727-9970, extension 212.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com