Community

Hospice launches program to feed homebound veterans

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 10, 2022 - 12:35 pm
 
Getty Images Feeding homebound veterans has now become a part of Nathan Adelson Hospice's mission and the organization is officially launching its Food Assistance Program today, Veterans Day.

In a time when prices are rising on just about everything, many find themselves struggling just to put food on the table. Even for the men and women who have given of themselves for their country by taking up the mantle of military service, this is an unfortunate reality and when coupled with the inability to leave one’s own home, the problem only gets worse. But this situation is not one that is going unnoticed.

Nathan Adelson Hospice may be focused on providing exceptional care and comfort to those who are terminally ill but the organization is now turning its efforts to the needs of area veterans by launching an all-new program aimed at filling their cupboards.

“The Food Assistance Program will launch on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, and will be available to veterans living in Pahrump who are homebound, regardless of it they are a Nathan Adelson Hospice patient,” a news release issued earlier this week announced. “Funded through the generosity of Nathan Adelson Hospice donors, volunteers with the Food Assistance Program will package nonperishable food items and deliver them to wherever the veterans call home.”

Nathan Adelson Hospice was founded more than 40 years ago in the memory of the late Nathan Adelson, who spent his career in health care and always strove to surpass industry standards. Its main vision is to help ensure that no one end the journey of life alone, afraid or in pain and its operations focus on providing end-of-life care to patients as well as support for their families, regardless of their ability to pay. As nonprofit and the largest hospice provider in Southern Nevada, Nathan Adelson Hospice serves hundreds of clients each day, many of whom live right here in Pahrump.

According to the latest U.S. Census results, the population of Pahrump includes a large percentage of veterans. Out of 44,738 residents, nearly 6,000, or about 18%, have served in the U.S. armed forces. This is almost double the rate for the state as a whole and the valley has even come to be known as one of the most patriotic communities in the country. Now, Nathan Adelson Hospice will be adding its efforts to making certain that those men and women, who have sacrificed for the freedom of all, do not go hungry.

“We’re excited to launch this food assistance program to support the veterans throughout our Pahrump community,” Nathan Adelson Hospice President and CEO Karen Rubel stated. “We saw a need and wanted to make a difference. Thanks to the kindness of our donors, this program will allow us to meet the needs of folks right at their doorstep.”

For more information on the Food Assistance Program or to sign up a veteran in need call 775-751-6700.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

