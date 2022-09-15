How your child can take a free plane ride over Pahrump

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A pilot comes in for a perfect landing after taking a Young Eagle aloft at the Calvada Airpark off of Highway 160. Since 1992, Experimental Aircraft Association pilots nationally, have provided 1.9 million Young Eagle flights in more than 90 countries, as a way for young prospective pilots to get a taste of flying, free of charge.

Figuratively speaking, parents want to expose their children to ample experiences in their young lives so that ultimately, young adults can fly on their own. Imagine the opportunity to literally expose your child to flying, free of charge. This is exactly what the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Young Eagles program addresses.

Qualified, licensed, adult private pilots have volunteered to introduce children ages eight to 18 to the airplane experience, using their fully certified aircraft on Saturday, Sept. 24 between 8 a.m. and noon. Weather permitting, and consent waivers signed by parent or guardian, eager youth will accompany their pilot on a short, 20-minute flight above Pahrump.

The flight path will take off at the Calvada Meadows Airpark, travel over the winery area, down to Lakeside, catch the old dairy area along Irene, then return to Calvada Meadows.

No doubt, the kids will have a spectacularly unique view of the Pahrump Fall Festival and parade to relate to their friends. At the conclusion of the flight, honorary “co-pilots” receive an official logbook signed by the pilot so that they can continue to track their flights just like a fully trained pilot.

A parent or legal guardian must register each child prior to flight, and then remain at the airport until the flight returns. With 33 registrations already showing online at www.YoungEaglesDay.org, you still have time to get your child involved. In past years, this active EAA Chapter #1160 of Pahrump has hosted 30 to 100 youth each September in the annual Young Eagle flights. Their objective is to ignite youth enthusiasm for flying aircraft, whether for pleasure or as a lucrative career path within private and commercial aviation. Flights are conducted on a first-come, first-served basis on flight day. You may also register your youth Saturday morning, on site. This is a fun and educational family event.

To reiterate, parents will not be accompanying their children on this adventure in the skies above Pahrump. These are experienced pilots, volunteering space on their two- and four-seater aircraft. So it will be part of parents’ education, too – letting your child test their wings. Pilots will tell you, “A mile of road will take you a mile, but a mile of runway can take you anywhere.”

Calvada Meadows Airpark is located at 900 E. Jenny Circle, off North Highway 160 between Bell Vista and Simkins roads. Call Glenna at 775-537-1097 for more information.