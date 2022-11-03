ICYMI: See photos of 2022 Beatty Days
BEATTY — Crowds converged on the town’s Cottonwood Park last weekend to mark the annual Beatty Days event.
The small-town celebration featured a number of retail and food vendors, music, a classic car show and several creative competitions, from bed races and Halloween-costume contests to the pickle liquor hoot ‘n holler.
In case you missed it, Richard Stephens captured these photos from this year’s event.
Beatty Days is sponsored by the Beatty Chamber of Commerce.