ICYMI: See photos of 2022 Beatty Days

November 3, 2022 - 10:27 am
 
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Three teams competed in the bed races, Beatty days' most traditional competition. It takes a lot of enthusiasm and stamina.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The classic car show is a popular feature of Beatty Days. Kids enjoy the show even if it's only for the trunk-or-treat.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The cars participate in the parade and then are parked inside the park.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Days visitors enjoy tasting the chili of one of the contestants in the annual chili cook-off.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ms. Senior Golden Years queen for 2022 and her court took part in the parade.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Gunfighters put on mock gunfights in the park and took part in the parade.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Model Train clubs from Pahrump and Las Vegas displayed their model train exhibits in the community center. There were so many they filled two rooms.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Visitors enjoyed the many vendors that filled the park with an amazing variety of wares for sale.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Apparently this spooky parade entry knew the day after Beatty Days ended Halloween came.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times I am sure we all know it is absolutely not a parade without a few horses in it.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty Days visitors sat on hay bales to listen to some live music or watch some of the contests in the upper park.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Couples started dancing to the music of the Wildhorse Band in the lower park.

BEATTY — Crowds converged on the town’s Cottonwood Park last weekend to mark the annual Beatty Days event.

The small-town celebration featured a number of retail and food vendors, music, a classic car show and several creative competitions, from bed races and Halloween-costume contests to the pickle liquor hoot ‘n holler.

In case you missed it, Richard Stephens captured these photos from this year’s event.

Beatty Days is sponsored by the Beatty Chamber of Commerce.

