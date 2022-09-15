ICYMI: Taco dinner brings fun and funds ahead of free clinic initiative

Remote Area Medical will make its seventh trip to the Pahrump Valley next month and in an effort to ensure all is ready for the free health care services clinic, the Pahrump RAM Committee has been hard at work. Organizing such a large event is no small task and committee members have spent months preparing.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The RAM Taco Dinner included two chicken street tacos, rice, beans, chips, salsa and a cookie, along with cilantro and onions for toppers.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump RAM Committee hosted its 2nd Annual Taco Dinner fundraiser on September 9, helping raise cash to support the upcoming free RAM clinic.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Volunteers at the RAM Taco Dinner are seen serving up meals to patrons at the fundraiser for the clinic.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Attendees are pictured purchasing their RAM Taco Dinner tickets.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times There was a variety of raffle prizes up for grabs at the RAM Taco Dinner.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Valley Electric Conference Center was the venue for this year's RAM Taco Dinner.

One of the committee’s biggest efforts in the run up to the clinic was hosting its 2nd Annual Taco Dinner fundraiser, to which community members were invited for an evening of delicious eats in support of a good cause. Taking place Friday, Sept. 9 at the Valley Electric Conference Center, the RAM Taco Dinner saw a great turnout and event organizers said they were pleased with how everything went overall.

“A huge thank you to everyone who supported, and especially to the volunteers who helped make it happen,” Pahrump RAM Committee member Ryan Muccio said following the event. Although he was unable to attend himself due to illness, his fellow committee members managed the entire affair seamlessly. “A special shout-out to Devon Couch and Shirley Patterson for taking the lead!” Muccio enthused.

The 7th Annual Remote Area Medical Pahrump Clinic is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2 at the Pathways Innovative Education Building on the Pahrump Valley High School campus.

“All RAM services are free and no ID is required,” a news release from RAM states. “Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Residents of Pahrump and the surrounding areas will be able to receive dental cleanings, fillings, extractions and X-rays, as well as eye exams, glaucoma testing and prescription glasses made on site. General medical screenings will be offered, as will women’s health exams and mental health services. RAM patients can also take home certificates for free mammograms and free at-home colon cancer test kits.

Those wishing to take advantage of these no-cost services will need to choose between vision and dental or will need to return each day if they want to receive both. Medical services are offered in conjunction with both vision and dental.

“The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday night, Sept. 30 and remain open for the duration of the clinic,” RAM detailed. “Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.”

RAM Pahrump Clinic patients often begin lining up in their vehicles long before the parking lot is open so those who will be attending should plan ahead and be prepared to wait in their cars overnight. Walk-on patients will have a tent in which they can wait.

All attendees will be required to wear a face covering and undergo a COVID-19 screening questionnaire before entering the the clinic.

Aside from the committee organizing the clinic and the patients themselves, the volunteers are what make a RAM clinic what it is. Medical professionals are encouraged to donate their time and expertise to give back to their communities by volunteering for these clinics and general support volunteers are always needed too. Anyone willing to volunteer for the upcoming RAM Pahrump Clinic can visit www.RAMUSA.org to sign up.

For more information visit the RAM website or call 865-579-1530.

