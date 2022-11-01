Initiative gives free Halloween costumes to Pahrump kids

Halloween was a fang-tastic affair in the Pahrump Valley, with thousands of youngsters arraying themselves in ghoulish, ghostly and glittery attire to hit the town for trick and trunk or treating.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Costume Drive Saturday, Taaler enjoying cotton candy

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Costume Drive Saturday, Shay Dragna

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Costume Drive Saturday, visitors choosing Holloween costumes

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Costume Drive Saturday, visitors choosing Holloween costumes

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Costume Drive Saturday

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Costume Drive Saturday, pizza and treats

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Costume Drive Saturday, Halloween cakes

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Costume Drive Saturday, Face painter Jenny Leinerd

For dozens of these children, their holiday celebration was made possible in part by the philanthropic efforts of one local family, the Dragnas, who spent the last two months collecting all sorts of ensembles as part of their 2nd Annual Pahrump Halloween Costume Drive.

After all was said and done, Shay Dragna and her three children were able to gather more than 150 costumes, which were then given away during the family’s Halloween party and costume distribution.

Hosted on Saturday, Oct. 22, the Halloween party was originally intended to be held outside but the weather had other ideas. With windy conditions expected, Dragna requested the ability to move the party indoors and venue host, Stephanie Shelton of XPress Detail and Auto Spa, was more than happy to accommodate.

Families from all around the valley were invited out for an afternoon of spooky fun, including games, prizes, pizza, goodies and of course, the all-important costume selection. Children were able to browse through the many different outfits available, from princesses and fairies to superheroes, vampires and much more, to choose just the right one for them.

“I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who came out to the Halloween party and costume distribution event,” Dragna said following the party. “I hope you all enjoyed yourselves.”

She was quick to note that the costume drive and distribution were a collaboration between a plethora of individuals, businesses and organizations, all of whom she expressed abundant gratitude for. Helping to fund this year’s shindig were the Shed Guy Jamie Krolczyk and Katarina Sepulveda of Centered Care Chiropractic. Another major contributor was Doug Campbell Sr. of Balloons Over Pahrump, who offered up a hot air balloon ride for two as part of a raffle to encourage costume donations, and Shelton and XPress Detail and Auto Spa were indispensable in their role as host venue for both the donation car wash and the costume distribution party.

“Thank you also to the car wash fundraiser volunteers: Aubrey and Ky McComas; Gigi Mac; Charlie from XPress Detail; and the Alex Di Anzora family,” Dragna said. “Thank you to the businesses that allowed us to have donation bins: XPress Detail and Auto Spa; Living Free Cafe; Sharper Image Barber Shop; Hypno Comics; Sanders Family Winery; and Game Corner and Family Fun Center. Thank you to Heidi Tokerud and her GATE class at J.G. Johnson Elementary for building the donations bins and collecting costumes at school.

“And to our donors who donated prizes and costumes for the event, as well as food and volunteers: Sprinkled with Love’s Jan Maher; Robyn Ruggeroli with Fainting Goat Soap by New Liberty Farm; Lela Martin, Cheyenne and Ed Martin; Sheryl Lezle of Pahrump Sweet Treats; Luna Estrella; Jenilyn Kleinert; Shannon Stewart; Shelley Poerio; Nicole McComas; April Crane; Gladys Martin; Maria De Anzora; and Althea Cantara and the rest of BACA (Bikers Against Child Abuse),” she concluded.

