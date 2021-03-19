Jehovah’s Witnesses annual event moves online

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Pahrump and across the globe are readying to meet for their pivotal annual event.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times In Nevada, Jehovah’s Witnesses have been adapting to the change in innovative ways. Anri and Ericka Malkhasyan, ages 14 and 10, serve along with their parents in an Armenian-language group. They keep up their ministry by writing letters in Armenian with their parents, to share the Bible’s message with Armenian-speaking people.

Jehovah’s Witnesses in Pahrump and across the globe are readying to meet for their pivotal annual event.

The 2021 event, named “Finding a Priceless Pearl in a Sea of Pandemic Problems,” will be online this year. The event will be virtually presented from the Shadow Vista Congregation in Pahrump, and the public is invited to attend the event.

People looking to attend can call in to 775-513-1889 to listen in to the talk.

The talk starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Approximately 13,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses live in the Southern Nevada area with about 300 in the Nye County area.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes