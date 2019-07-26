96°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

List: community assistance in Pahrump area

July 26, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Free clothing

Donations accepted at any of these locations:

■ No to Abuse: Nevada Outreach Training Organization, 621 S. Blagg Road, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

■ Nye County School District: Linda Fitzgibbons, for an appointment, call 727-1875, limited children’s clothing.

■ Path of Hope, 781 West St., Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by appointment.

Food banks

■ Faith Fellowship, 2190 N. Blagg Road, Friday, 10 a.m.

■ Salvation Army – Food Pantry Tuesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to noon. No appointment necessary, ID required. Call 751-6181 for more information.

■ Joy Divine Church, Hot meal luncheon and clothing giveaway on Fridays only, 11 a.m. to noon; food pantry on 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month, 11 a.m. to noon, 1161 S. Loop Road. Contact Jim Horvath, 775-751-0919.

■ Pahrump Community Church, 1061 E. Wilson, 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday, Thursday and Friday, 727-5384.

■ Oasis Outreach, 1061 E. Second St., Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 7 to 7:30 a.m., perishable foods. Sign in Thursdays only.

■ Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church, 1300 E. Highway 372, Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. to noon, 727-6767.

■ Path of Hope Ministry (New Hope Fellowship), 781 West St., Wednesday, Summer hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by appointment, bring containers. 751-1867.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Photos of Cold War Patriots during the Official National D ...
Cold War Patriots coming to Pahrump, Las Vegas
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Cold War Patriots, a community resource organization that is the nation’s strongest and most sustained voice advocating for worker benefits, will host free information events for Nevada Test Site workers on July 31 in Las Vegas and on Aug. 1 in Pahrump, the group announced.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Fans gather to watch as racers at the staging area of the sta ...
Best in the Desert announces 2020 schedule
Staff Report

Best in the Desert announced the dates and locations of its 2020 race series this week, with Vegas to Reno slated for Aug. 12-15.

Getty Images The ASPCA website advises to provide them with plenty of fresh, clean water each day.
Summer heat bringing concern for people, pets
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Roughly a month after the start of summer, the president of Pahrump’s Desert Haven Animal Society is offering advice to area pet owners about the brutal heat in Southern Nevada, and how it poses a lethal threat to domesticated animals.