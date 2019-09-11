70°F
List: community assistance in Pahrump area

September 11, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Free clothing

Donations accepted at any of these locations:

■ No to Abuse: Nevada Outreach Training Organization, 621 S. Blagg Road, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

■ Nye County School District: Linda Fitzgibbons, for an appointment, call 727-1875, limited children’s clothing.

■ Path of Hope, 781 West St., Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by appointment.

Food banks

■ Faith Fellowship, 2190 N. Blagg Road, Friday, 10 a.m.

■ Salvation Army – Food Pantry Tuesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to noon. No appointment necessary, ID required. Call 751-6181 for more information.

■ Joy Divine Church, Hot meal luncheon and clothing giveaway on Fridays only, 11 a.m. to noon; food pantry on 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month, 11 a.m. to noon, 1161 S. Loop Road. Contact Jim Horvath, 775-751-0919.

■ Pahrump Community Church, 1061 E. Wilson, 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday, Thursday and Friday, 727-5384.

■ Oasis Outreach, 1061 E. Second St., Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 7 to 7:30 a.m., perishable foods. Sign in Thursdays only.

■ Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church, 1300 E. Highway 372, Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. to noon, 727-6767.

■ Path of Hope Ministry (New Hope Fellowship), 781 West St., Wednesday, Summer hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by appointment, bring containers. 751-1867.

