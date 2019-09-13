65°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

List: community assistance in Pahrump area

September 13, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Free clothing

Donations accepted at any of these locations:

■ No to Abuse: Nevada Outreach Training Organization, 621 S. Blagg Road, Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

■ Nye County School District: Linda Fitzgibbons, for an appointment, call 727-1875, limited children’s clothing.

■ Path of Hope, 781 West St., Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by appointment.

Food banks

■ Faith Fellowship, 2190 N. Blagg Road, Friday, 10 a.m.

■ Salvation Army – Food Pantry Tuesday and Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to noon. No appointment necessary, ID required. Call 751-6181 for more information.

■ Joy Divine Church, Hot meal luncheon and clothing giveaway on Fridays only, 11 a.m. to noon; food pantry on 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month, 11 a.m. to noon, 1161 S. Loop Road. Contact Jim Horvath, 775-751-0919.

■ Pahrump Community Church, 1061 E. Wilson, 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., Monday, Thursday and Friday, 727-5384.

■ Oasis Outreach, 1061 E. Second St., Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 7 to 7:30 a.m., perishable foods. Sign in Thursdays only.

■ Pahrump Valley United Methodist Church, 1300 E. Highway 372, Monday and Tuesday 9 a.m. to noon, 727-6767.

■ Path of Hope Ministry (New Hope Fellowship), 781 West St., Wednesday, Summer hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by appointment, bring containers. 751-1867.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, a huge crowd of CASA Luau attendees is s ...
CASA Luau is set for the Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s a sad reality of life that there are many children who do not have a stable, loving home but are instead enmeshed in the foster care system, through no fault of their own.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott L ...
Pahrump community remembers 9/11
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

More than two dozen area residents attended the 5th annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the Calvada Eye on Wednesday morning, exactly 18 years after the worst terrorist attack in American history.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times With a carnival, rodeo, car show, entertainment of all kind ...
Pahrump ready to celebrate Fall Festival
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Cooler weather finally seems to be making its way to Pahrump, signaling the approach of the biggest event the town sees each year, the Pahrump Fall Festival.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Nye County schools released its menu for the upcoming week.
List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of Sept. 16 – Sept. 20

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Shadow Mountain Community Players cast of "Sex Please, ...
Dinner theater performance set to debut in Pahrump
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Shadow Mountain community Players are mixing it up a little in their final dinner theater performance of 2019 with “Sex Please, We’re Sixty,” an American comedy, opening this weekend at Nevada Treasure RV Resort.