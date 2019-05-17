List: Nye County school menu

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of May 20 – May 24
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday — Cereal, cinnamon roll, pineapple chunks;
Tuesday —- Cereal, breakfast bites, fresh fruit;
Wednesday —- Cereal, Belvita blueberry biscuit, applesauce cup;
Thursday — Cereal, breakfast pizza, fresh fruit;
Friday – School’s out for summer!
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Chicken nuggets, French fries, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Taco salad, apricots;
Wednesday – Manager’s choice;
Thursday – Manager’s choice;
Friday – School’s out for summer!