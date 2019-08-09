List: Nye County school menu
Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of August 12 – August 16
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday — Chocolate chip muffin, fresh fruit;
Tuesday —- Pancake on a stick, applesauce cup;
Wednesday —- Belvita blueberry biscuit, fresh fruit;
Thursday — French toast, applesauce cup;
Friday – Teacher in-service day – no school
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday – Chicken sandwich, fresh fruit;
Tuesday – Nachos supreme, refried beans, pears;
Wednesday – Turkey or ham and cheese sandwich, French fries, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, applesauce cup;
Friday – Teacher in-service day – no school