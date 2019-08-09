86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Community

List: Nye County school menu

August 9, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of August 12 – August 16

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Chocolate chip muffin, fresh fruit;

Tuesday —- Pancake on a stick, applesauce cup;

Wednesday —- Belvita blueberry biscuit, fresh fruit;

Thursday — French toast, applesauce cup;

Friday – Teacher in-service day – no school

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday – Chicken sandwich, fresh fruit;

Tuesday – Nachos supreme, refried beans, pears;

Wednesday – Turkey or ham and cheese sandwich, French fries, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Tangerine chicken with rice, applesauce cup;

Friday – Teacher in-service day – no school

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jeffrey Meehan/Times-Bonanza and Goldfield News A parade at the 19th annual Goldfield Days eve ...
Goldfield Days 2019 sweeps through Esmeralda County
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Goldfield Days rolled through Esmeralda County in early August with hundreds of festival-goers stopping by the historic town.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Sheriff's Office, Positive Pahrump and Pahrum ...
Back to School Supply Drive a success across Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It’s back to school season with Nye County students set to start the 2019-2020 school term on Aug. 12 and in an effort to help them gear up for the coming year, three area entities came together to host a Back to School Supply Drive on Saturday, July 27.

Patti Diamond / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Few foods are more comforting than good old ...
Divas on a Dime: Stretch your dollars with a favorite comfort food
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There are few foods more comforting than good old-fashioned meatloaf. I’m always surprised how much my family loves this humble dish, especially the kiddies. Who knew happiness could come in such an unassuming little package?

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Rosemary Clarke Middle School takes on The Meadows Sch ...
Rosemary Clarke football tryouts to begin Aug. 9
Staff Report

Rosemary Clarke Middle School in Pahrump will be fielding an unweighted 14U football team this fall, with tryouts for the team beginning Aug. 9