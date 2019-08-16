List: Nye County school menu
Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of August 19 – August 23
Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
BREAKFAST
Monday — Blueberry muffin, fresh fruit;
Tuesday — Maple mini waffles, applesauce cup;
Wednesday — Belvita chocolate breakfast bar, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Breakfast pizza, applesauce cup;
Friday — Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit.
LUNCH
Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.
Monday — Popcorn chicken, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;
Tuesday — Bean and cheese burrito, pineapple chunks;
Wednesday — Rib patty sandwich, cookie, fresh fruit;
Thursday — Hamburger, peaches;
Friday — Pepperoni pizza slice, fresh fruit.