Community

List: Nye County school menu

August 16, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Nye County School District elementary menu for the week of August 19 – August 23

Assorted fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

BREAKFAST

Monday — Blueberry muffin, fresh fruit;

Tuesday — Maple mini waffles, applesauce cup;

Wednesday — Belvita chocolate breakfast bar, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Breakfast pizza, applesauce cup;

Friday — Breakfast burrito, fresh fruit.

LUNCH

Salad bar, fruit juice and choice of milk offered with each meal.

Monday — Popcorn chicken, lil graham squares, fresh fruit;

Tuesday — Bean and cheese burrito, pineapple chunks;

Wednesday — Rib patty sandwich, cookie, fresh fruit;

Thursday — Hamburger, peaches;

Friday — Pepperoni pizza slice, fresh fruit.

